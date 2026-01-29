Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Signs Executive Order To Impose Tariffs On Oil Suppliers To Cuba

2026-01-29 08:23:15
(MENAFN- Live Mint) U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) signed an executive order declaring a national emergency and establishing a process to impose tariffs on goods from countries that sell or otherwise provide oil to Cuba, the White House said, as reported by Reuters.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said this week that her government has at least temporarily halted oil exports to Cuba, stressing that the move was a“sovereign decision” and not the result of U.S. pressure, AP reported.

The Trump administration has been pushing Mexico to distance itself from Havana as part of a broader effort to further isolate Cuba, which is already facing tough U.S. economic sanctions.

Following the U.S. military operation that removed former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Trump has claimed that Cuba's government is now on the verge of collapse.

(With inputs from agencies)

Live Mint

