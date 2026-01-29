Trump Signs Executive Order To Impose Tariffs On Oil Suppliers To Cuba
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said this week that her government has at least temporarily halted oil exports to Cuba, stressing that the move was a“sovereign decision” and not the result of U.S. pressure, AP reported.
The Trump administration has been pushing Mexico to distance itself from Havana as part of a broader effort to further isolate Cuba, which is already facing tough U.S. economic sanctions.
Following the U.S. military operation that removed former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Trump has claimed that Cuba's government is now on the verge of collapse.
