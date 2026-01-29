Donald Trump To Announce New Federal Reserve Chair To Replace Jerome Powell On Friday: Who Is The Frontrunner?

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said he will announce his pick to replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday morning, as reported by Reuters.

“I'll be announcing the Fed chair tomorrow morning,” Donald Trump said at the Kennedy Center on Thursday, the news agency reported.

Notably, Donald Trump's statement came a day after the Fed kept interest rates steady, following three consecutive rate cuts.

The US president had been pressuring the central bank to raise rates. Fed board member Christopher Waller, who is on Trump's short list, was one of two dissenters against the Fed's decision.

Who are the candidates being consisted?

Several candidates are reportedly being considered to replace Powell as the head of the US central bank, with some of the biggest names being White House National Economic Director Kevin Hassett, former Fed governor Kevin Warsh, current Fed governor Christopher Waller, and BlackRock executive Rick Rieder.

Whoever Trump ultimately selects, the nominee will be sent to the Senate for confirmation.

Who is the frontrunner for US Fed chief?

Earlier, in December Wall Street Journal has reported that former Fed governor Kevin Warsh or National Economic Council Director Kevin Hasset would be Donald Trump'slikely to picks.

Speaking to the publication on 12 December, Donald Trump said:“Yes, I think he (Warsh) is (frontrunner). He thinks you have to lower interest rates. And so does everybody else that I've talked to. I think you have Kevin and Kevin. They're both-I think the two Kevins are great. I think there are a couple of other people that are great,” he stated.

The report added that Kevin Hasset has been increasingly speculated as the“front-runner”, but Donald Trump's comment now brings Kevin Warsh into the likely top two. The report cited sources saying that Donald Trump had a 45-minute meeting with Warsh on 10 December, and“pressed” him his views on interest rate cuts.

Who is Kevin Hasset?

A Ph.D. in economics, Kevin Hasset is the rumour mills' top contender as he has worked for Donald Trump the longest and will likely serve the interest rate cuts that the US president wants, as per reports.

Notably, Hassett was a senior economic adviser to Donald Trump between 2017 to 2019. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he returned to the role briefly in 2020. He was appointed as head of the National Economic Council in January.

(With inputs from Reuters)