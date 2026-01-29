Delhi Wakes Up To Fog, 'Poor' AQI IMD Predicts More Rain In The Coming 2 Days Full Weather Forecast Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi residents woke up to foggy conditions and“poor” AQI on Fridy morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned against the impact of another fresh western disturbance which is likely to affect northwest India from 2 February as it noted presence of“subtropical westerly Jet Stream” over northeast India.

The weather office predicted shallow to moderate fog for 30 January with“generally cloudy sky.” IMD's latest weather bulletin states, "Generally cloudy sky. Shallow fog at many places with moderate fog at isolated places during morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are likely to be in the ranges of 18°C to 20°C and 09°C to 11°C respectively. The minimum temperature will be above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) and the maximum temperatures will be appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C) over Delhi."

Data of monitoring stations across the capital city showed that maximum temperature during the day remained below normal, with Palam registering the highest departure on 29 January. Delhi's primary weather station Safdarjung recorded 11 degrees Celsius minimum temperature and 18.4 degrees Celsius maximum temperature.

The weather agency forecasted fall in minimum temperatures by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius today and tomorrow and rise by 5 to7 degrees Celsius thereafter. IMD issued a yellow alert for heavy rains on 31 January and 1 February.

The average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded marked improvement on 30 January. Rainfall in the recent days has brought down the AQI levels which stood at 231 in the 'poor' category at 6:00 AM on 30 January, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.

Out of 39 monitoring stations across the city, 13 registered 'moderate' AQI while 22 reported 'poor' air quality. Jahangirpuri, RK Puram, Nehru Nagar and Sirifort registered worst AQI with a reading above 300 on 500-point scale, falling in 'very poor' category.

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport reported 800 metre visibility at 6:00 AM. As fog shrouded the capital on Friday morning, Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory that stated,“Low Visibility Procedures are currently in progress at Delhi Airport. All flights are functioning normally.”