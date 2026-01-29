Guyana's Food Sector Will Be Stronger, More Resilient This Year

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Guyana's agriculture sector is on the cusp of a revolution, with budget 2026 indicating strong government support for the development of crops. At the core of this effort is a focus on drainage and irrigation (D&I), better support for farmers, improved infrastructure, and value-added production, all intended to create more farmland, increase production, and safeguard crops against climate change.

In presenting the budget on Monday, senior minister in the office of the president with responsibility for finance, Dr Ashni Singh, stated that agriculture is one of the key pillars of Guyana's diversification drive. In an effort to keep food affordable, help farmers earn more, and rely less on imports, the government's investment in agriculture went from $84.9 billion in 2025 to $113.2 billion in 2026.

Major investment in drainage and irrigation (D&I)

With $46.2 billion invested in D&I work nationwide in 2025, $81.9 billion has been budgeted for 2026. The figure reflects the government's determination to expand cultivation and protect crops year-round.

Some key projects completed include D&I works at Adams Creek, Good Hope, and Mabaruma, while flood control projects are progressing in Regions Five and Six. In 2026, work will continue in Regions Five and Six, and begin in Region Three. Eight pump stations will be finished in Regions Two to Six.

Expanding crop cultivation and farmer support

With better water management in place, the government is now moving aggressively to increase crop cultivation. Over the next five years, 100,000 acres of new arable land will be developed, with incentives offered to small, medium, and large-scale farmers.

The plan also includes investing in mega food parks, agri-tech, agro-industrial complexes, modern port infrastructure with cold storage, a regional food hub, permanent farmers' markets, and much more.

In addition, farmers will also benefit from extension services, plant protection, and quarantine, as well as the implementation of the Agriculture Information System (AIS).

The AIS will ensure timely information to farmers through digital media.

Growth in key crop sectors

The emphasis on“other crops” is already showing results. Large farms at Tacama and Kimbia, along with the use of climate-friendly technologies like shade houses, tunnel houses, and hydroponics, have improved productivity and land use.

A new tissue culture and micropropagation plant with a capacity to produce over one million plantlets has been commissioned. In 2025, over 131,500 plants, along with tools and equipment, were distributed to farmers to help them cultivate fruits and vegetables.

Corn and soya bean cultivation is also on the increase through public-private partnerships. Over 11,800 acres of soya bean and 2,700 acres of corn were cultivated in 2025, producing over 28,500 tonnes. This is expected to rise by over 22 percent for soya bean and close to nine percent for corn in 2026.

Coconut, spices and high-value crops on the rise

Another sector that is ready to take off is the coconut industry. In the next five years, the government plans to distribute more than one million high-yielding coconut seedlings, as well as promote value-added products from coconuts.

Land allocation will increase by 5,000 acres in 2026, with the establishment of a new industrial facility to process coconut waste. This year, the government has allocated an additional $195 million to the industry.

In Region One, the cultivation of spices has increased from 85 acres in 2020 to more than 4,800 acres in 2025, with the establishment of new processing plants in Hosororo and Port Kaituma.

In addition, citrus and fruit cultivation are on the increase, with thousands of saplings planted and farmers educated on modern horticulture techniques.

High-value crops such as cauliflower, broccoli, bell peppers, coffee, and cocoa are a priority, creating jobs while helping to reduce imports. In 2025, more than 190 shade houses were constructed, and plans are already underway to increase the number in 2026.

The government will also remove the corporate taxes on agriculture and agro-processing businesses. This will increase retained earnings and enable greater investments to boost production and productivity.

With heavy investments being made in the sector, Budget 2026 promises to give the nation of Guyana a significant boost in the field of crop cultivation.

The strategy adopted by the government promotes food security in Guyana, as well as secures its position as the leader in the field of food production and development.

