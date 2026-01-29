CARICOM Urges Proper Funding For Haiti Mission

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Government of Barbados

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Barbados' Permanent Representative to the United Nations, François Jackman, speaking on behalf of CARICOM, has urged the United Nations to ensure that the UN's action in Haiti was properly funded.

Jackman expressed continued concern for the humanitarian and political situation in the country, and highlighted the key role that the implementation of the Gang Suppression Force, adopted in late 2025, will have in supporting security efforts on the ground.

The Security Council was receiving updates on the situation in Haiti, including briefings from John Brandolino of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and the Head of the UN Integrated Office in Haiti, Carlos Ruiz Massieu.

Ambassador Jackman reiterated CARICOM's unwavering support for the people of Haiti and the UN's work on the ground.

“We remain fully engaged in supporting Haitian-led solutions that strengthen institutions, uphold the rule of law, and improve the lives of all Haitians. Within this context, we encourage the international community to continue to stand with Haiti, in solidarity and partnership, as the country advances toward peace, stability, and democratic renewal,” he said.

The Council is expected to vote on the draft resolution renewing BINUH's mandate on January 29, 2026.

