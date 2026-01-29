Iran's Army Inducts 1,000 Homegrown Combat Drones Amid Rising Tensions With U.S.

MENAFN - Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Jan 30 (NNN-TASNIM) – Iran said yesterday, it has inducted 1,000 domestically developed“strategic combat” drones, into the combat formations of its army divisions.

The drones were distributed to the army's ground, air defence, naval, and air forces, under the order of army chief, Amir Hatami, the report said.

The report added that, the drones were jointly developed by army experts and the defence ministry, to address evolving threats and incorporate lessons learned from last year's“12-day war” with Israel. They are capable of invasion, destruction, reconnaissance, electronic warfare, and striking fixed or mobile targets on land, at sea, and in the air.

Hatami said that, in line with future threats, the army has prioritised preserving and enhancing its strategic advantages, to enable swift combat operations and deliver a“crushing” response to any aggression.

The delivery followed a U.S. deployment earlier this week of a carrier-led strike group to the Middle East. Tensions between Tehran and Washington have been rising, as the United States steps up its rhetoric and warnings towards Iran.

U.S. President, Donald Trump, said Wednesday that, a“massive armada,” headed by the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln and larger than the one sent to Venezuela, was heading towards Iran. He warned that“time is running out” for Tehran to reach a deal with Washington.

In response, Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi said,“Our brave armed forces are prepared – with their fingers on the trigger – to immediately and powerfully respond to any aggression.”– NNN-TASNIM