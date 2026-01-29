FSB Recruits 16-Year-Old Boy To Blow Up Railway Station In Khmelnytskyi Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the SSU Office in Khmelnytskyi region, according to Ukrinform.

According to the Ukrainian special services, the occupiers recruited the young man when he was looking for easy money on Telegram channels after being expelled from a vocational school for poor academic performance.

"Following the instructions of his FSB handler, the suspect first visited local Ukrzaliznytsia stations to determine which of them had the heaviest traffic. Then, following the curator's instructions, he purchased and secretly installed a video camera with remote access for the FSB opposite one of them. In this way, the occupiers hoped to track the time and number of trains heading toward the frontline regions," the statement said.

The agent then purchased components for the manufacture of a homemade explosive device, which he planned to plant near a Ukrzaliznytsia facility for remote detonation.

SSU Counterintelligence officers exposed the perpetrator in advance, documented his criminal actions, and detained him. During a search, they seized components for the explosive device and a mobile phone with evidence of his work for the FSB.

SSU investigators informed the boy that he was suspected of violating Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

