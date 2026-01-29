Hospital-Acquired And Ventilator-Associated Bacterial Pneumonia Market Size In The 7MM Is Expected To Grow By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight

DelveInsight's " Hospital-acquired and Ventilator-associated Bacterial Pneumonia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Hospital-acquired and Ventilator-associated Bacterial Pneumonia, historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Hospital-acquired and Ventilator-associated Bacterial Pneumonia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In November 2025- Evopoint Biosciences Inc. conducted a study aims to compare treatment with Imipenem/Cilastatin-XNW4107 (IMI-XNW4107) with imipenem/cilastatin/relebactam (IMI/REL) in participants with hospital-acquired or ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (HABP or VAPB, respectively). The primary hypothesis is that IMI-XNW4107 is non-inferior to IMI/REL in all-cause mortality.

In November 2025- Meiji Seika Pharma Co. Ltd announced a study is a multi-center, randomized, single-blind, parallel-group study to assess the efficacy and safety, when nacubactam is coadministered with cefepime or aztreonam, compared with best available therapy (BAT), in the treatment of patients with cUTI, AP, HABP, VABP, and cIAI, due to Carbapenem Resistant Enterobacterales .

As per DelveInsight's estimates, the incident cases of bacterial pneumonia were highest in the United States among the 7MM in 2024.

As per the analysis, HABP is more common as compared to VABP in the United States.

According to the findings, S.aureus, P.aeruginosa, Klebsiella, E.coli, Acinetobacter species and Enterobacter species are pathogens, which are most likely to cause HABP or VABP.

The leading Hospital-acquired and Ventilator-associated Bacterial Pneumonia Companies, such as Basilea, Merck, Shionogi, Pfizer, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Polyphor, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Aerucin, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Motif Bio, and others Promising Hospital-acquired and Ventilator-associated Bacterial Pneumonia Therapies such as Linezolid, OMN6, KBPA-101, XNW4107, HRS-8427, Doripenem, Meropenem, Cefiderocol, Cilastatin and others.

Total Incident Cases of Bacterial Pneumonia

Total Incident Cases of HABP/VABP

Etiology-specific Cases of HABP/VABP Treated Cases of HABP/VABP

Hospital-acquired and Ventilator-associated Bacterial Pneumonia Marketed Drugs

XACDURO: Innoviva

XACDURO, a combination of sulbactam, a beta-lactam antibacterial, and durlobactam, a beta-lactamase inhibitor, was approved in May 2023 for treating hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia caused by susceptible strains of Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex (Acinetobacter). The FDA designated it as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product. In July 2022, Innoviva acquired Entasis Therapeutics, the developer of sulbactam-durlobactam.

FETROJA (cefiderocol): Shionogi

FETROJA (cefiderocol) is a cephalosporin antibiotic with a novel mechanism for penetrating the outer cell membrane of Gram-negative pathogens by acting as a siderophore. In addition to entering cells by passive diffusion through porin channels, FETROJA binds to ferric iron and is actively transported into bacterial cells through the outer membrane via the bacterial iron transporters, which function to incorporate this essential nutrient for bacteria. These mechanisms allow FETROJA to achieve high concentrations in the periplasmic space where it can bind to penicillin-binding proteins and inhibit cell wall synthesis in the bacterial cells. FETROJA has also demonstrated in vitro activity against certain bacteria that contain very problematic resistant enzymes such as ESBLs, AmpC, serine- and metallo-carbapenemases.

Hospital-acquired and Ventilator-associated Bacterial Pneumonia Emerging Therapies

AR-301: Aridis Pharmaceuticals

AR-301 (tosatoxumab) is a fully human monoclonal IgG1 antibody that targets the alpha-toxin produced by S. aureus, a significant virulence factor in both MRSA and MSSA infections. By neutralizing alpha-toxin, AR-301 prevents the destruction of host cells, thereby preserving immune function. Importantly, its mechanism of action is not impacted by the antibiotic resistance of the S. aureus strain, making it effective against both MRSA and MSSA infections. In ongoing Phase III trials, AR-301 is being investigated as an adjunctive therapy alongside standard antibiotics for ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by S. aureus. The results show a notable improvement in the clinical cure rate, with a ≥10% increase observed with the addition of AR-301 to standard treatment regimens. Furthermore, the safety profile of AR-301 appears to be satisfactory.

BV100: Bioversys

BV100 is a novel formulation of rifabutin suitable for intravenous administration, with a recently discovered novel mode of action showing an active uptake of rifabutin into the Gram-negative bacterial species, Acinetobacter baumannii. The candidate allows to target RNA-polymerase in Gram-negative bacteria for the first time with a human-suitable dose. BV100 is currently in Phase II clinical trial undergoing development for the treatment of infections caused by the Acinetobacter baumannii calcoaceticus complex (ABC), including Carbapenem-Resistant ABC (CRAB), in critical indications such as ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP), hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP), and bloodstream infections (BSI). It received Qualified Infectious Diseases Product Designation from the US FDA in May 2019 for its potential use in treating VABP, HABP, and BSI.

Hospital-acquired and Ventilator-associated Bacterial Pneumonia Treatment Landscape

The current standard of care for hospital-acquired pneumonia is antibiotic therapy, many times given as a combination of up to three different drugs. However, the recent emergence of virulent, antibiotic-resistant bacteria has severely limited the effectiveness of modern antibiotics, leading to increased morbidity and mortality. Antibodies are crucial elements of the human immune system, primarily designed to combat infections. Their excellent safety profile and substantially longer in vivo half-life compared to antibiotics (lasting up to three weeks versus just hours) make them an appealing class of anti-infective agents. This longer duration of protection and less frequent dosing requirement make antibodies an attractive option for patients. Combining monoclonal antibodies with standard antibiotics as adjunctive treatment utilizes the complementary actions of both types of drugs, resulting in superior outcomes compared to either drug used alone. This approach presents a valuable treatment strategy for hospital-acquired infections and addresses the emerging healthcare challenges posed by antimicrobial resistance.

Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2020-2034

Hospital-acquired and Ventilator-associated Bacterial Pneumonia Companies- Basilea, Merck, Shionogi, Pfizer, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Polyphor, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Aerucin, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Motif Bio, and others

Hospital-acquired and Ventilator-associated Bacterial Pneumonia Therapies- Linezolid, OMN6, KBPA-101, XNW4107, HRS-8427, Doripenem, Meropenem, Cefiderocol, Cilastatin and others.

Hospital-acquired and Ventilator-associated Bacterial Pneumonia Therapeutic Assessment: Hospital-acquired and Ventilator-associated Bacterial Pneumonia Current marketed and Hospital-acquired and Ventilator-associated Bacterial Pneumonia Emerging Therapies

Hospital-acquired and Ventilator-associated Bacterial Pneumonia Market Dynamics: Hospital-acquired and Ventilator-associated Bacterial Pneumonia market drivers and Hospital-acquired and Ventilator-associated Bacterial Pneumonia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Hospital-acquired and Ventilator-associated Bacterial Pneumonia Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Hospital-acquired and Ventilator-associated Bacterial Pneumonia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights

2. Hospital-acquired and Ventilator-associated Bacterial Pneumonia Market Report Introduction

3 Hospital-acquired and Ventilator-associated Bacterial Pneumonia Market Overview at a Glance

4 Hospital-acquired and Ventilator-associated Bacterial Pneumonia Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

5 Executive Summary

6 Key Events

7 Disease Background and Overview

8 Hospital-acquired and Ventilator-associated Bacterial Pneumonia Treatment and Management

9 Hospital-acquired and Ventilator-associated Bacterial Pneumonia Epidemiology and Patient Population

10 Hospital-acquired and Ventilator-associated Bacterial Pneumonia Patient Journey

11 Hospital-acquired and Ventilator-associated Bacterial Pneumonia Marketed Therapies

12 Hospital-acquired and Ventilator-associated Bacterial Pneumonia Emerging Therapies

13 Hospital-acquired and Ventilator-associated Bacterial Pneumonia: 7 Major Market Analysis

14 Hospital-acquired and Ventilator-associated Bacterial Pneumonia KOL Views

15 Hospital-acquired and Ventilator-associated Bacterial Pneumonia SWOT Analysis

16 Hospital-acquired and Ventilator-associated Bacterial Pneumonia Unmet Needs

17 Hospital-acquired and Ventilator-associated Bacterial Pneumonia Reimbursement Scenario

18 Appendix

19 DelveInsight Capabilities

20 Disclaimer

