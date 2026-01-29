Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Size In The 7MM Was ~USD 3,300 Million In 2023 And It Is Projected To Grow By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight

DelveInsight's " Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Download DelveInsight's comprehensive report to explore Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market trends, pipeline analysis, and emerging therapies @

Key Takeaways from the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report



On January 26, 2026- Calluna Pharma AS announced a clinical trial is to learn if the investigational drug CAL101 can help prevent further decline in lung function in adults with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Researchers will compare CAL101 with placebo to compare change from baseline in forced vital capacity (FVC). Participants will be randomly assigned to a study group that will receive an IV infusion of either the study medication or placebo about once a month for 6 months.

On January 23, 2026- Vicore Pharma AB announced a clinical trial will include participants who are on stable licensed IPF therapy or who are currently not treated with a licensed IPF therapy. The latter group will include participants intolerant or not responsive to licensed IPF therapies, participants ineligible to receive these therapies, and participants who have voluntarily declined to receive a licensed IPF therapy after being fully informed of the potential benefits and risks of such therapy. Due to the potential risk of drug-drug interactions (DDIs), concomitant treatment with pirfenidone is not allowed in this trial. Participants who are not on antifibrotic therapy at study start may initiate such treatment during the study.

On January 23, 2026- MediciNova conducted a study was a single-center, randomized (2:1), placebo-controlled, double-blind, 6-month study followed by a 6-month open-label extension (OLE) phase in patients with moderate to severe IPF. Major inclusion criteria: physician diagnosed IPF (ATS Guidelines, 2011), males and females aged 21 to 80 years, GAP Stage II-III; on no anti-fibrotic treatment. Patients on stable dose of nintedanib for at least 3 months prior to the study were allowed.

On January 21, 2026- Boehringer Ingelheim initiated a study is open to adults 40 years or older with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). People can join the study if they are not on any treatment for IPF are on stable treatment for at least 3 months before starting the study. The purpose of this study is to find out whether a medicine called BI 1819479 helps people with IPF. 3 different doses of BI 1819479 are tested in this study.

On January 16, 2026- Avalyn Pharma Inc. announced a study for participants who were previously enrolled in and completed an Avalyn Pharma Sponsored study with an inhaled antifibrotic, such as AP01. Eligible participants will have their final dose of drug at the end of study visit from the lead-in study and first AP-LTE-008 study visit on the same day.

On January 07, 2026- Mediar Therapeutics conducted a phase 2A Study of the Safety and Efficacy of MTX-463 in Participants with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). Concomitant use of one of the approved IPF therapies, pifenidone or nintedanib, is permitted, and it is expected that about half the study population will be on one of those medications .

According to DevelInsight analysis, the estimated total diagnosed prevalent cases of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in the 7MM were approximately 193,000 in 2023; this number is expected to increase in the future due to aging populations and improved diagnostic techniques.

In 2023, among the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis with approximately 95,000 cases. These cases are expected to increase during the forecast period (2024-2034).

Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis with nearly 21,000 cases, followed by the UK, and France with approximately 15,700, and 15,500 diagnosed prevalent cases respectively.

In 2023, the prevalence of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in the 7MM was distributed as follows: mild (FVC >75%) with 55,926 cases, moderate (FVC 50%-75%) with 96,424 cases, and severe (FVC <50%) with 40,498 cases. This data underscores the significant number of patients in the moderate stage, indicating a critical need for effective management strategies.

In the epidemiological model of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, cases in the 7MM for 2023 are categorized into age groups with 6,573 cases in the 18-39 years group, 24,492 in the 40-59 years group, 113,411 in the 60-79 years group, and 48,368 in those over 80 years, indicating a significant increase in prevalence with age.

In 2023, gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in the 7MM were higher in males, with approximately 120,718 cases, compared to females, who had around 73,152 cases, reflecting a higher prevalence in the male population.

The leading Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies such as FibroGen, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, United Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., Galecto Biotech, Horizon Therapeutics, CSL Behring, Kadmon Corporation, LLCs, MediciNova, PureTech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Nitto Denko Corporation, Vicore Pharma AB and others. Promising Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapies such as BI 1015550, OFEV (Nintedanib), Pirfenidone, SC1011, TTI-101, PLN-74809, GSK3915393, HZN-825, BMS-986278, taladegib, BI 181947, Axatilimab, REGEND001, and others.

Access DelveInsight's in-depth market analysis and strategic insights today! Click here for more @ Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market Size

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Prevalence of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis epidemiology trends @ Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Prevalence

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Marketed Drugs

OFEV (Nintedanib): Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH

OFEV is a prescription drug for the treatment of IPF in adults. Nintedanib is the key ingredient and is a kinase inhibitor that inhibits multiple receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs) and non-receptor tyrosine kinases (nRTKs). Nintedanib is a small molecule that inhibits multiple receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs) and non-receptor tyrosine kinases (nRTKs). Nintedanib inhibits the following RTKs: platelet-derived growth factor receptor (PDGFR) a and ß, fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) 1-3, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR) 1-3, and Fms-like tyrosine kinase-3 (FLT3). The drug was approved by the FDA in 2014 whereas in the EU it was granted marketing authorization in 2015. In 2014, OFEV was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation during its review by the FDA.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Emerging Therapies

BI 1015550: Boehringer Ingelheim

BI 1015550 is an investigational, oral phosphodiesterase 4B (PDE4B) inhibitor with combined antifibrotic and anti-inflammatory effects developed by Boehringer Ingelheim. BI 1015550 was studied as a monotherapy or in combination with background antifibrotic therapy to assess the effectiveness of slowing the rate of lung function decline in patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. The accelerated development of BI 1015550 is part of Boehringer Ingelheim's next wave of potential innovative treatments for interstitial lung diseases aimed at preserving lung function and improving the lives of patients.

Discover the future of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatments with DelveInsight's latest market report. Get expert insights and forecasts-download now! @ Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Drivers and Barriers

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Outlook

There are two antifibrotic agents approved for use in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. These are Pirfenidone and Nintedanib (tyrosine kinase inhibitors). Both drugs are known to slow the disease progression but not significantly impact mortality. For this reason, early initiation of therapy is recommended. Further studies have also decreased exacerbations of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis with these drugs. Serial monitoring of liver function tests is recommended while on either drug. The most common side effect reported with Nintedanib is diarrhea and pirfenidone rash, photosensitivity, and gastrointestinal discomfort. Gastrointestinal side effects are the most common reason for discontinuing both drugs. According to the current survey reports, most European physicians are either unaware of these antifibrotic drugs or believe in the wait and watch strategies during the progression of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It was found that only 71% of mild idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis diagnosed patients, 41% of moderate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis diagnosed patients, and around 60% of severe idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis diagnosed patients receive treatment in European counties.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Landscape

There's currently no cure for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The main aim of treatment is to relieve the symptoms as much as possible and slow down its progression. There are two medicines that can help slow down the progression of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in people: ESBRIET (Pirfenidone) and OFEV (Nintedanib). Both drugs have shown to slow the disease progression but not significantly impact mortality. For this reason, early initiation of therapy is recommended. Further studies also shown decreased exacerbations of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis with these drugs. Serial monitoring of liver function tests is recommended while on either drug. The most common side effect reported with Nintedanib is diarrhea and with pirfenidone rash, photosensitivity, and gastrointestinal discomfort. Gastrointestinal side effects are the most common reason for discontinuing both drugs.

From market size to emerging drugs, find it all in our latest report. Read now! @ Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Ongoing Clinical Trials Analysis

Scope of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report



Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2020-2034

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies- FibroGen, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, United Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., Galecto Biotech, Horizon Therapeutics, CSL Behring, Kadmon Corporation, LLCs, MediciNova, PureTech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Nitto Denko Corporation, Vicore Pharma AB and others.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapies- BI 1015550, OFEV (Nintedanib), Pirfenidone, SC1011, TTI-101, PLN-74809, GSK3915393, HZN-825, BMS-986278, taladegib, BI 181947, Axatilimab, REGEND001, and others.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapeutic Assessment: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Current marketed and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Emerging Therapies

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Dynamics: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market drivers and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights

2. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report Introduction

3 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Overview at a Glance

4 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

5 Executive Summary

6 Key Events

7 Disease Background and Overview

8 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment and Management

9 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

10 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Patient Journey

11 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Marketed Therapies

12 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Emerging Therapies

13 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis: 7 Major Market Analysis

14 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis KOL Views

15 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis SWOT Analysis

16 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Unmet Needs

17 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Reimbursement Scenario

18 Appendix

19 DelveInsight Capabilities

20 Disclaimer

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.