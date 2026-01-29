Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Size In The 7MM Is ~USD ~7,200 Million In 2023 And It Is Expected To Grow By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight

DelveInsight's " Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Diabetic Kidney Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Diabetic Kidney Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Report



On January 29, 2026- Bayer announced a Phase 3 Study to Investigate the Efficacy and Safety of FInerenone, in Addition to Standard of Care, on the Progression of Kidney Disease in Patients With Non-Diabetic Chronic Kidney Disease

On January 07, 2026- Tanabe Pharma Corporation conducted a study is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Canagliflozin (TA-7284) in Japanese patients with Diabetic Nephropathy, compared with placebo.

On January 06, 2026- River 3 Renal Corp. initiated a clinical trial is to to investigate whether the drug R3R01 has a beneficial effect on the amount of protein excreted in the urine in adult patients (above 18 years of age) with type 2 diabetes and resulting kidney disease.

On January 05, 2026- Shandong Suncadia Medicine Co. Ltd announced a study is a 16-week multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-designed Phase II clinical study. The aim of this trial is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of HRS-7535 in subjects with diabetic kidney disease in type 2 diabetes.

The diabetic kidney disease prevalence in the 7MM comprised approximately 82,858,700 cases in 2023 and are projected to increase during the forecast period.

The total diabetic kidney disease prevalence in the 7MM were approximately 33,152,000 in 2023. These cases are expected to increase by 2034

Among the 7MM, the United States accounted for the highest number of diagnosed diabetic kidney disease prevalence, i.e., ~45% of the total cases in the 7MM in 2023.

Among EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the largest number of diabetic kidney disease cases, whereas France accounted for the lowest number of cases in 2023.

The leading Diabetic Kidney Disease Companies such as DAIICHI SANKYO, PROKIDNEY, ASTRAZENECA, PALATIN, CHINOOK THERAPEUTICS, NOVARTIS, MINERALYS THERAPEUTICS, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, INVERSAGO PHARMA and others.

Diabetic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Prevalent Cases of Diabetes

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Diabetes

Total Prevalent Cases of Diabetic Kidney Disease

Age-specific Cases of Diabetic Kidney Disease Stage-specific Cases of Diabetic Kidney Disease

Diabetic Kidney Disease Marketed Drugs

JARDIANCE (empagliflozin): Boehringer Ingelheim/Eli Lilly

JARDIANCE (empagliflozin) is an oral, once-daily, highly selective sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor. Inhibition of SGLT2 with empagliflozin in people with type 2 diabetes and high blood sugar levels prevents sugar from being re-absorbed by the kidneys, leading to the excretion of excess sugar in the urine. In addition, the initiation of empagliflozin also prevents salt from being re-absorbed, leading to increased excretion of salt from the body and reducing the fluid load of the body's blood vessel system (i.e., intravascular volume). The drug was approved in Europe in July 2023 and later in the US in September 2023 for the treatment of CKD with or without type 2 diabetes.

KERENDIA (Finerenone): Bayer

KERENDIA (finerenone/BAY 94-8862) is a novel, first-in-class nonsteroidal, selective mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist (MRA) that has been shown to block harmful effects of mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) overactivation. In type 2 diabetes (T2D), MR overactivation contributes to chronic kidney disease (CKD) progression and cardiovascular damage, which metabolic, hemodynamic, or inflammation and fibrosis factors can drive. The drug was approved in the US in 2021 and in Europe and Japan in 2022 for the treatment of adult patients with CKD associated with T2D.

Diabetic Kidney Disease Emerging Therapies

MINNEBRO (esaxerenone/CS-3150): Daiichi Sankyo

Esaxerenone is an orally administered, nonsteroidal, selective inhibitor of the mineralocorticoid receptor (MR). The binding of aldosterone to the MR plays a central role in the regulation of plasma sodium (Na+), extracellular potassium (K+), and arterial blood pressure by acting on the collecting ducts in nephrons. In January 2019, Daiichi Sankyo announced the receipt of marketing approval for esaxerenone under the brand name MINNEBRO to treat hypertension in Japan. The drug is currently in development for treating DKD in Japan. In July 2019, the top-line results for the Phase III (JapicCTI-173695) study in Japan for diabetic nephropathy were announced.

REACT (Renal Autologous Cell Therapy): ProKidney

REACT is designed to preserve kidney function in a CKD patient's diseased kidneys. REACT is a product that includes selected renal cells (SRC) prepared from a patient's autologous renal cells. Because REACT is a personalized treatment composed of cells prepared from a patient's kidney, there is no need for treatment with immunosuppressive therapies, which are required during a patient's lifetime when a patient receives a kidney transplant from another allogeneic donor. In October 2021, the US FDA granted ProKidney's REACT Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation after reviewing more than 7 years of data collected from over 100 REACT–treated patients with stages 3/4 diabetic CKD and moderate-to-severe albuminuria. The company is currently conducting a Phase III development program and multiple Phase II clinical trials for REACT in subjects with moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Diabetic Kidney Disease Treatment Market

The diabetic kidney disease treatment market includes angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors, angiotensin ii receptor blockers (ARBs), SGLT2 inhibitors, mineralocorticoid antagonist (MRA), GLP-1 RA (Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists), antihypertensive medications, statins, and others. ACE inhibitors and ARBs lower blood pressure and are often used to protect the kidneys and slow the progression of DKD. In addition to ACE inhibitors, other classes of antihypertensive drugs may be used to control blood pressure, as hypertension can contribute to the progression of kidney disease. Selective sodium-glucose cotransporter type 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors improve glycemic control in an insulin-independent manner by blocking glucose reabsorption in the renal proximal tubule, thereby enhancing urinary glucose excretion. Stains like atorvastatin or simvastatin, are commonly used to lower cholesterol levels, which may help in managing cardiovascular risk factors associated with diabetic kidney disease.

Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Outlook

Diabetic Kidney Disease, a form of CKD linked to diabetes, represents the most prevalent cause of end-stage renal disease. The progression of DKD has been correlated with inadequate glycemic control. Effectively managing glucose levels while concurrently impeding the advancement of CKD has been a longstanding objective in treating individuals with DKD. However, numerous glucose-lowering drugs (GLDs) pose challenges, either being contraindicated or demanding meticulous dose adjustments for DKD patients. Blood sugar control in those with CKD adds another level of complexity. It requires detailed knowledge of which medications can be safely used and how kidney disease affects the metabolism of these medications. Initially, the treatment scenario included only ACE inhibitors (ACEi) and angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs).

Scope of the Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Report



Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2020-2034

Diabetic Kidney Disease Companies- DAIICHI SANKYO, PROKIDNEY, ASTRAZENECA, PALATIN, CHINOOK THERAPEUTICS, NOVARTIS, MINERALYS THERAPEUTICS, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, INVERSAGO PHARMA and others.

Diabetic Kidney Disease Therapies- BAY94-8862, BI 685509, Finerenone (BAY94-8862), Telmisartan capsule 40 mg, PF-00489791, MK0954, Losartan, Valsartan and others.

Diabetic Kidney Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Diabetic Kidney Disease Current marketed and Diabetic Kidney Disease Emerging Therapies

Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Dynamics: Diabetic Kidney Disease market drivers and Diabetic Kidney Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Diabetic Kidney Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

