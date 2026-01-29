Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Market To Grow Rapidly Over The Next Decade By 2034, Delveinsight Observes Eisai, Citius Oncology, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, ILTOO Pharma

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Interleukin-2 Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast - 2034"The Key Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Companies in the market include - Eisai, Citius Oncology, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, ILTOO Pharma, Asher Biotherapeutics, Medicenna Therapeutics, and Alkermes.

The Interleukin-2 (IL-2) market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Interleukin-2 (IL-2) pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Interleukin-2 (IL-2) market dynamics.

DelveInsight's " Interleukin-2 Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast - 2034 " report offers an in-depth understanding of the Interleukin-2 (IL-2), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Interleukin-2 (IL-2) market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The Interleukin-2 (IL-2) market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

To Know in detail about the Interleukin-2 (IL-2) market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Visit, Interleukin-2 Market Insights

Some of the key facts of the Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Market Report:



Interleukin-2 (IL-2) market size was highest in Japan among the 7MM countries, accounting for approximately USD 5.8 million in 2023

In September 2024, LYMPHIR was included in the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines) with NCCN Category 2A recommendation for patients with Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL)

Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Companies: Eisai, Citius Oncology, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, ILTOO Pharma, Asher Biotherapeutics, Medicenna Therapeutics, Alkermes Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Therapies: LYMPHIR/REMITORO (denileukin diftitox), PROLEUKIN (recombinant human IL-2), Soquelitinib (CPI-818), ILT-101, AB248, KB707, Nemvaleukin, MDNA11

Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Overview

Interleukin-2 (IL-2) is a cytokine, a small protein that plays a pivotal role in the immune system by regulating the growth, activation, and differentiation of T-cells. It is produced primarily by activated CD4+ T-helper cells, although it can also be secreted by CD8+ T-cells, natural killer (NK) cells, and other immune cells. IL-2 is essential for the expansion and survival of T-cells during immune responses, particularly in response to infections or the presence of tumors. It promotes the activation and proliferation of both helper T-cells (which assist other immune cells) and cytotoxic T-cells (which directly kill infected or cancerous cells).

IL-2 also plays a critical role in the immune system's self-regulation by promoting the differentiation of regulatory T-cells (Tregs), which help prevent autoimmune reactions and maintain immune tolerance. Due to its immune-enhancing properties, IL-2 has been utilized therapeutically in immunotherapy, especially in the treatment of certain cancers like melanoma and renal cell carcinoma. Despite challenges associated with high-dose IL-2 therapy, including severe toxicity and systemic inflammatory reactions, IL-2 remains a promising tool in cancer immunotherapy, with ongoing research aiming to refine its applications by minimizing adverse effects and maximizing its therapeutic potential in cancer, autoimmune diseases, and transplant rejection.

Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Market

The dynamics of the Interleukin-2 (IL-2) market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecast period 2025-2034. The total Interleukin-2 (IL-2) market size in the 7MM was nearly USD 6 million in 2023 and is projected to grow during the forecast period (2024-2034). Overall, the Interleukin-2 (IL-2) market is further expected to increase in the forecast period (2024–2034), driven by a robust pipeline, precision medicine advancements, and rising cancer, autoimmune and inflammatory disease prevalence.

Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and the views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Interleukin-2 (IL-2) market report offers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Selected Indications [Non-Segmental Vitiligo (NSV), Aplastic Anemia, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL), Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), Ovarian cancer, Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), Melanoma, Atopic Dermatitis, Alopecia Areata, Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Mucosal Melanoma]

Indication-wise Eligible Cases in the 7MM Indication-wise Treated Cases in the 7MM

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Interleukin-2 (IL-2) epidemiology trends @ Interleukin-2 Epidemiological Insights

Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Interleukin-2 (IL-2) market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Interleukin-2 (IL-2) market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

To know more about Interleukin-2 (IL-2) treatment, visit @ Interleukin-2 Medications

Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Therapies and Key Companies

Marketed Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Drugs:



LYMPHIR/REMITORO (denileukin diftitox): Eisai and Citius Oncology PROLEUKIN (recombinant human IL-2 / Aldesleukin): FDA approved in May 1992

Emerging Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Therapies:



Soquelitinib (CPI-818): Corvus Pharmaceuticals

ILT-101: ILTOO Pharma

AB248: Asher Biotherapeutics

KB707: Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Nemvaleukin: Alkermes

MDNA11: Medicenna Therapeutics SYNCAR-001 + STK-009: Synthekine

Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Market Drivers



Rising Incidence of Cancer and Autoimmune Disorders: The growing prevalence of cancers such as melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, and hematologic malignancies, along with autoimmune conditions, is a major driver of the Interleukin-2 (IL-2) market. IL-2–based therapies play a crucial role in modulating immune responses, enhancing T-cell activity, and improving patient survival outcomes.

Advancements in Immunotherapy and Targeted Drug Development: Ongoing innovation in next-generation IL-2 variants, engineered cytokines, and combination immunotherapies has expanded the therapeutic potential of IL-2 beyond traditional applications. Companies are developing modified IL-2 molecules that selectively activate effector T cells while minimizing toxicity.

Strong R&D Investment and Expanding Clinical Pipeline: Increasing investment in clinical research focused on improving IL-2's pharmacokinetic profile and safety has fueled market growth. Numerous pharmaceutical and biotech firms are exploring low-dose IL-2 and pegylated formulations to enhance efficacy in oncology and autoimmune diseases.

Regulatory Support and Favorable Approvals: Regulatory bodies such as the FDA and EMA have granted orphan drug designations and fast-track statuses for IL-2–based therapies, accelerating clinical development and market entry. These incentives encourage companies to pursue innovation in cytokine immunotherapy. Growing Popularity of Combination Therapies: The integration of IL-2 agents with immune checkpoint inhibitors (e.g., anti–PD-1/PD-L1) and cancer vaccines has demonstrated improved clinical efficacy, fueling adoption in oncology treatment regimens and broadening the therapeutic landscape.

Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Market Barriers



Challenges associated with high-dose IL-2 therapy, including severe toxicity, systemic inflammatory reactions, and short half-life

Complex manufacturing and formulation requirements for advanced IL-2 variants

Need for patient selection strategies to optimize treatment outcomes

Limited awareness and understanding of emerging IL-2 therapies among certain patient populations Reimbursement and market access challenges for newly approved therapies due to high pricing

Scope of the Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]

Key Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Companies: Eisai, Citius Oncology, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, ILTOO Pharma, Asher Biotherapeutics, Medicenna Therapeutics, Alkermes

Key Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Therapies: LYMPHIR/REMITORO, PROLEUKIN, Soquelitinib (CPI-818), ILT-101, AB248, KB707, Nemvaleukin, MDNA11, SYNCAR-001 + STK-009

Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Therapeutic Assessment: Interleukin-2 (IL-2) current marketed and Interleukin-2 (IL-2) emerging therapies

Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Market Dynamics: Interleukin-2 (IL-2) market drivers and Interleukin-2 (IL-2) market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Interleukin-2 (IL-2) market share @ Interleukin-2 Treatment Landscap

Table of Contents

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Executive Summary

Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Market Overview at a Glance

Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

Key Events

Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Background and Overview

Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Treatment

Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Epidemiology and Patient Population in the 7MM

Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Patient Journey

Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Marketed Drug

Interleukin-2 (IL-2) Emerging Drugs

Interleukin-2 (IL-2): 7MM Analysis

Unmet needs

SWOT Analysis

KOL Views

Market Access and Reimbursement

Appendix

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in disease-specific insights and therapeutic market analysis. Their reports integrate real-world data, clinical trial findings, and expert interviews to deliver comprehensive industry intelligence.