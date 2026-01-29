Igg4-Related Disease Market Size Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 34.60% By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight

DelveInsight's " IgG4-Related Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast- 2034 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of the IgG4-Related Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology and the IgG4-Related Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the IgG4-Related Disease Market Report



On January 29, 2026- Sanofi conducted a study is to measure time to IgG4-RD clinical disease flare, and other relevant efficacy endpoints including flare-free rate, control of IgG4-RD disease activity, use of GC rescue and safety parameters such as treatment-emergent adverse events, clinical laboratory values and electrocardiograms (ECG) in participants aged 18 years and above, diagnosed with IgG4-RD and treated with rilzabrutinib tablets over a 52-week placebo-controlled period.

On January 26, 2026- Acepodia Biotech Inc. announced a ACE1831-201 study is an Open Label, Multicenter, Single Arm Study to Assess Safety, Efficacy and Persistence of ACE1831, in Subjects with Immunoglobulin G4-Related Disease.

In 2024, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of IgG4-RD in the United States were approximately 56,800 cases, projected to increase during the forecast period (2025–2034).

In 2024, gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases accounted for approximately 39,100 and 17,700 cases for males and females, respectively, in the US.

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of IgG4-RD in EU4 and the UK were approximately 53,550 in 2024. Males accounted for approximately 38,850 cases, and 14,750 cases in females.

We have considered six age groups for the categorization of age groups, i.e., 0–17 years, 18–29 years, 30–44 years, 45–64 years, 65–74 years, and =75 years. As per our analysis, a higher percentage of diagnosed prevalent cases was observed in the age group =75 years in Japan. In 2024, the age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of IgG4-RD in Japan were approximately 12,800 cases in the age group =75 years. The cases will increase during the forecast period (2025–2034).

The leading IgG4-Related Disease Companies such as Zenas BioPharma, Bristol Myers Squibb, Amgen, Sanofi, and others. Promising IgG4-Related Disease Therapies such as Obexelimab (XmAb5871), and others.

IgG4-Related Disease Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total diagnosed prevalent cases of IgG4-RD

Gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of IgG4-RD Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of IgG4-RD

IgG4-Related Disease Marketed Drugs

UPLIZNA (inebilizumab): Amgen

UPLIZNA is a humanized monoclonal antibody that causes targeted and sustained depletion of key cells that contribute to the underlying disease process (autoantibody-producing CD19+ B cells, including plasmablasts and some plasma cells). After two initial infusions, patients need one dose of UPLIZNA every 6 months. UPLIZNA is also approved for the treatment of Neuromyelitis Optica.

IgG4-Related Disease Emerging Drugs

Obexelimab (XmAb5871): Zenas BioPharma and Bristol Myers Squibb

Obexelimab (XmAb5871) is a bifunctional monoclonal antibody designed to bind both CD19 and Fc?RIIb, which are broadly present across B-cell lineage, to inhibit the activity of cells that are implicated in many autoimmune diseases without depleting them. This unique mechanism of action and self-administered SC injection regimen may broadly and effectively address the pathogenic role of B-cell lineage in chronic autoimmune disease. Currently, Zenas is conducting multiple Phase II and Phase III trials of obexelimab in several autoimmune diseases, including IgG4-RD, multiple sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. In August 2023, The Lancet Rheumatology published findings from a Phase II study evaluating obexelimab for the treatment of patients with IgG4-RD. Based on these results, a Phase III study in patients with IgG4-RD is ongoing to investigate further the efficacy and safety of obexelimab administered as an SC injection.

IgG4-Related Disease Drugs Market

The current IgG4-RD emerging landscape has only three drugs. Among them, obexelimab (bifunctionally) and UPLIZNA target CD-19. Targeting CD19, a protein found in B cells, shows promise as a treatment for IgG4-RD by depleting B cells, which are thought to play a role in the disease's pathogenesis. Specifically, UPLIZNA, a CD19-targeted antibody, has demonstrated efficacy in reducing flares and achieving remission in IgG4-RD patients.

IgG4-Related Disease Market Outlook

As the etiology of IgG4-RD is unclear and still being studied, no particular medications can cure the disease. For people with IgG4-RD, there are no approved treatments on the market at this time. The criteria for identifying the disease caused by IgG4 levels and patient treatment recommendations were recently detailed in the guidelines released by the“International Consensus Guidance Statement on the Management and Treatment of IgG4-RD.”

