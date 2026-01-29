Invention Patent Of“Beidou-Based Intelligent Container Electronic Lock”

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Shenzhen Kinghelm Electronics Co., Ltd. manufactures RF coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, antennas, pin headers, sockets, and switches. Its products are widely used in high-speed rail, new energy vehicles, IoT, smart terminals, industrial equipment, medical devices, and commercial aerospace."In 2018, Shenzhen Kinghelm Electronics Co., Ltd. was granted an invention patent for its Beidou-Based Intelligent Container Electronic Lock. By integrating Beidou satellite positioning, real-time door status monitoring, and wireless data communication, this patented solution enables full-process visibility and enhanced security in container logistics, marking a key milestone in Kinghelm's intelligent logistics technology development.

In 2018, Shenzhen Kinghelm Electronics Co., Ltd. ( ) was officially granted an invention patent by the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) for its independently developed technology titled“An Intelligent Container Electronic Lock Based on Beidou Positioning Communication and Its Locking/Unlocking Method” (Patent No.: ZL 201510595940.4).

The patent application was filed on September 17, 2015, published on January 27, 2016, and formally authorized on January 2, 2018. The inventor is Mr. Song Shiqiang. This authorization marks a significant technological breakthrough for Kinghelm in the field of intelligent logistics security.

The Beidou-based intelligent container electronic locks developed under the Kinghelm brand include the models Kinghelm KH-201A and Kinghelm KH-201B.







Technological Innovation: Integrating the Beidou BDS System to Enhance Logistics Security and Traceability

This invention relates to an intelligent container electronic lock composed of a housing, a lock body, and a locking plate. The lock body is installed inside the housing and cooperates with the locking plate through an insertion mechanism to physically secure container doors.

The core innovation lies in the integration of Beidou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) positioning technology. The lock body incorporates a locking mechanism, a trigger switch, and devices for information transmission and real-time data processing, enabling intelligent monitoring and control.







The information processing unit functions as the“brain” of the electronic lock. It includes a dual-system BDS/GPS positioning module, a monitoring device for detecting the open/close status of container doors, a communication module responsible for data transmission, and a microprocessor for logical control. All modules are connected to the microprocessor, forming a complete intelligent monitoring system.

The microprocessor is electrically connected to the trigger switch and controls the on/off current of the trigger switch, enabling remote or authorized unlocking of the electronic lock.

The key functionality of this intelligent lock is its ability to accurately acquire real-time geographic location data while continuously monitoring container door status. These critical data are transmitted to a monitoring center via the integrated communication module, enabling full-process transparency and visualized supervision of cargo transportation.

This technical solution effectively addresses major limitations of traditional mechanical locks, such as the inability to track cargo in real time, weak security monitoring, and delayed information feedback during logistics operations.







Application Value: Advancing Digitalization and Security Management in Modern Logistics

As global trade and supply chain management become increasingly complex, higher standards are being placed on cargo security and transportation traceability. The application of this patented technology significantly enhances both management efficiency and security in container logistics.

It can be widely applied in traditional container transportation scenarios such as maritime shipping and railway logistics, reducing the risks of theft, tampering, cargo substitution, or misdelivery. In addition, it provides effective technical supervision tools for customs inspection and the transportation of high-value or hazardous goods.

By integrating China's domestically developed Beidou BDS satellite navigation system for positioning and communication, Kinghelm's solution also reflects a broader industry trend toward independently controllable technologies in critical logistics infrastructure. This aligns closely with national strategies for supply chain security and information system development.

Building upon the first-generation intelligent lock Kinghelm KH-201B, Kinghelm's technical team, led by Mr. Song Shiqiang, further developed a second-generation compact BDS intelligent container lock, the Kinghelm KH-202A. This upgraded model features a smaller form factor, longer battery life, higher positioning accuracy, and compatibility with Europe's Galileo and Russia's GLONASS navigation systems.







Company Background: Continuous Focus on Electronic Connectivity and Intelligent Identification Technologies

The patent holder, Shenzhen Kinghelm Electronics Co., Ltd., is a national high-tech enterprise located in Longhua District, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. Kinghelm Electronics ( ) has long been dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of RF and microwave technologies, satellite positioning and navigation communication antennas, and IoT intelligent hardware connectivity components.

The authorization of this invention patent represents an extension of Kinghelm's technological expertise into the field of intelligent logistics hardware. It demonstrates the company's ability to deliver integrated solutions by combining communication and positioning technologies with physical locking systems.

Based on the original invention patent titled“An Intelligent Container Electronic Lock Based on Beidou Positioning Communication and Its Locking/Unlocking Method”, Kinghelm has further applied for and obtained multiple related intellectual property rights. These include utility model patents such as“An Antenna Structure Based on Communication Equipment” (Publication No. CN 219591634 U), as well as software copyrights including“High-Precision Automatic Positioning Antenna System Based on the Beidou System” (Registration No. 2021SR2191364) and“Intelligent Communication Transmission Connector Control System V1.0” (Registration No. 2021SR2195510), among dozens of others.







Selected Utility Model Patents and Software Copyrights Related to Kinghelm's Beidou Intelligent Lock

Conclusion

In summary, the invention patent“Beidou-Based Intelligent Container Electronic Lock” granted to Shenzhen Kinghelm Electronics Co., Ltd. integrates Beidou positioning, status monitoring, and wireless communication technologies to provide a new intelligent locking solution capable of real-time location and status monitoring.

This technology offers strong technical support for improving transparency, security, and management efficiency across logistics supply chains, demonstrating clear market application potential and industry promotion value. The authorization of this patent further enriches Kinghelm's intellectual property portfolio and strengthens its innovative position in related technological fields.