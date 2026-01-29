The Blue Collar Trades Show Podcast Launches: Real Talk, Real Work And Real People

MENAFN - GetNews)



Authentic conversations with tradespeople, business owners, and veterans sharing real lessons from real work.

The Blue Collar Trades Show is officially here and it's not your typical business podcast. Built on hard work, honesty, and just enough controlled chaos to keep things interesting, the show delivers unfiltered conversations about careers, businesses, and life in the trades. Each episode is designed to feel more like a conversation at the job site than a polished, scripted interview.

Hosted by Troy, Jim, Chad, and Marissa (four very different personalities who somehow make it work), The Blue Collar Trades Show brings together business owners, skilled tradespeople, veterans, and everyday people from a wide range of industries and backgrounds. The result is a refreshingly real conversation that cuts through buzzwords and polished corporate fluff. There's no pretense, no fake motivation, and no“one-size-fits-all” advice-just real people sharing real experiences.

Listeners can expect candid discussions about what it really takes to build a career, grow a business, and navigate life with integrity and grit. Episodes feature real stories, practical lessons learned the hard way, occasional sarcasm, and plenty of laughs. The show covers the wins, the failures, the lessons learned, and the things people wish they knew sooner, without trying to sell a perfect version of success.

The Blue Collar Trades Show is grounded in values that matter to working people: doing great work, treating people right, and remembering to have fun along the way. Meaningful work does not have to be boring or overly serious, and success can be pursued while maintaining a sense of humor. The show creates a space where hard work is respected, accountability is expected, and real conversations are encouraged.

“This isn't another podcast telling people how things should work,” said the hosts.“It's about how they actually do work-wins, failures, lessons, and all.” That authenticity is what sets the show apart, giving listeners a chance to learn from real experiences rather than idealized stories.

The Blue Collar Trades Show is for those who believe success is built, not handed out, and that work can be taken seriously without losing a sense of humor. Each episode offers something meaningful for business owners, tradespeople, veterans, and anyone who values hard work, integrity, and real talk.

The Blue Collar Trades Show is available on major podcast platforms. Powered by The Blue Collar Recruiter & Virtual Trade School.