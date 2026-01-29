KINTO Introduces Pedestrian Alert Systems Across Its Australian Vehicle Fleet

MENAFN - GetNews) KINTO has introduced Pedestrian Alert Systems across its Australian fleet, adding low-speed sound alerts to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety.

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - January 29, 2026 - KINTO today announced the nationwide rollout of Pedestrian Alert Systems across its Australian vehicle fleet, introducing a new safety feature designed to improve awareness for pedestrians and cyclists in urban environments.

The Pedestrian Alert Systems, also known as Acoustic Vehicle Alerting Systems (AVAS), emit a subtle external sound when vehicles are traveling at low speeds (25 km/h or less). This feature addresses safety considerations associated with electric (EV), hybrid, and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, which operate significantly quieter than traditional combustion-engine cars. The system is specifically engineered to provide auditory cues for children, cyclists, and individuals with low vision or visual impairments in shared spaces, city streets, and parking areas.

The introduction of AVAS applies across KINTO's car rental, car share, and long-term vehicle rental services (Car Subscription). This operational update aligns with new Australian safety standards mandating that all new-model EVs and hybrids be fitted with AVAS starting from November 2025. By integrating these systems ahead of broader fleet transitions, KINTO aims to support safer interactions between vehicles and people on foot in high-traffic urban settings.

Research indicates that the implementation of AVAS is estimated to prevent one fatality and 75 serious injuries annually in Australia. The sound emitted is designed to be no louder than a standard internal combustion engine, ensuring the vehicle remains detectable without contributing to urban noise pollution.

“Safety remains one of our highest priorities when developing, designing and engineering Toyota vehicles and it's a continuous process so when new technologies are developed, we make them available for customers as soon as possible,” said Mr Hanley, Toyota Australia Vice President Sales, Marketing and Franchise Operations.

Vehicles equipped with the Pedestrian Alert System are now available across multiple Australian states and territories, including New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia, Tasmania, the Northern Territory, and the Australian Capital Territory. As new models are added to the fleet, AVAS will become a standard feature across KINTO's passenger vehicle offerings.

This announcement marks KINTO's latest fleet-wide safety enhancement and aligns with its broader approach to responsible mobility and vehicle safety standards across Australia.