Season Seven 777 Opens With February Teatimes 2026

Ten Global Conversations Exploring Humanity, Creativity, Healing, and Conscious Connection.

Cornwall, Ontario, Canada - Teatime with Miss Liz returns with intention and depth as Season Seven 777 opens in February 2026, presenting ten thoughtfully curated live shows featuring both returning favorites and first-time guests from around the world. Broadcasting across multiple time zones, February Teatimes 2026 continues the platform's commitment to authentic dialogue, storytelling, and conversations that invite reflection beyond the surface.

Season Seven 777 brings together voices spanning literature, poetry, human rights, healing, science, social impact, spirituality, and creative expression. Each episode is designed not as an interview, but as a shared moment, a space where lived experience, insight, and curiosity meet over a metaphorical cup of tea.

The season opens on February 14 at 1:00 PM EST with a Valentine's Day special featuring Elsbeth Meuth and Freddy Zental, offering a conscious conversation on creativity, connection, and love as a life force, setting the tone for a season centered on meaning and presence.

On February 17, author and essayist Sue Williams Silverman joins at 3:00 PM EST for an intimate discussion on memoir, truth-telling, and the courage required to tell personal stories honestly. Later that day at 7:00 PM EST, Mikael Avatar, joining from Thailand, brings a global perspective to themes of transformation, consciousness, and inner alignment.

February 19 continues with returning guest Trevor W. Harrison at 3:00 PM EST, delivering live poetry readings that explore borders, conflict, and the shared human condition. That evening at 7:00 PM EST, BMX semi-pro athlete Peter Eberhardt shares a candid conversation on resilience, identity, and healing beyond external success.

On February 24, the lineup expands internationally and intergenerationally. Stephen Ford appears at 11:00 AM EST / 4:00 PM UK to discuss free expression, responsibility, and global society. At 3:00 PM EST, Dr. Peter B. Cotton highlights children's storytelling rooted in humour, heart, and education. The day concludes at 7:00 PM EST with Luke Mickelson, founder of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, offering a powerful look at community impact and grassroots humanitarian work.

The season concludes on February 26 with two deeply imaginative and culturally rich conversations. At 3:00 PM EST, Jezmina Von Thiele and Paulina Stevens explore Romani culture and fortune-telling traditions with authenticity and respect. The final episode at 7:00 PM EST features Chester L. Richards, bridging science, storytelling, and imagination beyond the stars.







About Teatime with Miss Liz

Teatime with Miss Liz is an international talk and storytelling platform devoted to authentic conversations that honor humanity, lived experience, and transformation. Season Seven 777 continues its mission of meaningful dialogue across cultures, one cup at a time.

