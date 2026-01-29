New Direct Flight Route Links Chinese Capital, UAE's Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - GetNews) As the New Year approaches, many are mapping out their holiday journeys, with Lao travelers increasingly choosing the China-Laos Railway as their preferred route, gliding along the tracks with ease, comfort, and scenic beauty as they welcome the dawn of a new year.







A direct air route between the Chinese capital of Beijing and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been launched, marking the first direct connection between the two capitals operated by a Chinese airline.

The inaugural flight, operated by Air China and carrying 278 passengers, landed at Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport late Saturday night. The route, operated by a Boeing 787 aircraft with four round trips scheduled each week, marked Air China's first newly launched international service in 2026.

The launch of the route further enhances the aviation network between China and the UAE, providing a more efficient and convenient air corridor for people-to-people exchanges, economic and trade cooperation, and cultural interactions between the two countries.







An Air China official said that the airline had made thorough preparations to provide a safe, comfortable and pleasant travel experience for passengers.

Industry sources noted that the launch of the route will inject fresh momentum into practical cooperation between the two countries under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiativ.

