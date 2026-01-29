A Timeless Myth Meets A Modern Young Hero In Joss And Sam's Fantastic Adventures Book 2 By Marilyn K. Reid

Joss and Sam's Fantastic Adventures Book 2 by Marilyn K. Reid invites young readers into an exciting world where ancient Celtic mythology comes alive through courage, friendship, and meaningful adventure. Written for middle-grade readers aged 8 to 13, this second installment in the series continues the journey of Joss and his loyal white terrier, Sam, as they step deeper into legendary realms guided by figures from myth and history.

In this new adventure, Joss is drawn into the ancient Celtic world where Merlin, King Arthur, and the knights of legend play vital roles in an epic quest. At the heart of the story lies the search for the Thirteen Celtic Treasures, powerful artifacts rooted in myth that must be protected from falling into the wrong hands. Alongside this quest, Joss must also recover missing pages from Lord Dakton's Book of Writings before the dark wizard Lord Naylor can claim them.

Marilyn K. Reid skillfully blends classic mythology with accessible storytelling, making complex legends easy for young readers to understand and enjoy. The book explores themes of bravery at a young age, loyalty through friendship, moral choice, and standing up to oppression. Joss does not rely on strength alone. He learns to listen, make careful decisions, and trust the support of others, especially Sam, whose loyalty adds emotional depth to the story.

The novel also offers strong educational value. It introduces children to Celtic mythology and Arthurian legend while encouraging imagination, reading comprehension, and curiosity about history and folklore. Parents, educators, and librarians will appreciate the way the story balances adventure with thoughtful lessons, making it suitable for independent reading as well as family read-aloud time.

As a continuation of an ongoing series, Joss and Sam's Fantastic Adventures Book 2 encourages young readers to develop consistent reading habits while looking forward to future adventures. Marilyn K. Reid continues to establish herself as a trusted voice in myth-inspired children's fantasy, offering stories that respect young readers and invite them into rich, meaningful worlds.

Marilyn K. Reid's Joss and Sam's Fantastic Adventures Book 2 is available now on Amazon. For young readers who enjoy magical quests, timeless legends, and heartfelt storytelling, this book offers an adventure worth discovering.

About the Author:

Marilyn Reid has been a Writer most of her life and during her career life too, first as a dramatist with a theatrical background and writing and directing many plays, including plays for young performers and audiences, to drama documentaries, as well as writing nonfiction books, articles, and ficitonal stories for adult readers.

