Caregiver Sleep Study Finds 70% Of Parents Wake Every Night Mothers Spend 50% More Time Awake Than Fathers

""Caregiver sleep disruption isn't just a phase or a minor inconvenience," said Shimin Ooi, CEO of Sleep Reset."The combination of frequent awakenings, stress, and irregular schedules puts caregivers, especially mothers, at elevated risk for serious physical and mental health issues.""New research presented at Sleep 2025 highlights a growing insomnia crisis among caregivers, with women bearing the greatest burden.

SAN FRANCISCO - If you're a parent of young kids, this probably won't surprise you: new research shows you're not sleeping. But the extent of the problem - and what it's doing to your health - might.

A study presented at the U.S. Sleep 2025 and World Sleep 2025 conferences tracked 983 adults over 12 weeks and found that 70% of caregivers wake at least once per night, compared with 40% of non-caregivers. Mothers got hit the hardest, spending an average of 45 minutes awake during the night-50% more than male caregivers.

The consequences, however, went way beyond just lost sleep and being tired. Caregivers reported higher rates of persistent fatigue, mood disturbances, stress, and weight gain, raising serious concerns about long-term health risks.

The Numbers Tell a Troubling Story



70% of caregivers wake at least once per night, versus 40% of non-caregivers

Female caregivers average 45 minutes of wake time after sleep onset, compared to 30 minutes for male caregivers

Only 39% of caregivers keep consistent bedtimes, compared with 61% of non-caregivers 78% of caregivers report high stress and racing thoughts that interfere with sleep

Why Caregivers Struggle to Sleep

Researchers found that it was not just one factor but identified several overlapping factors driving insomnia among caregivers:



Frequent nighttime awakenings related to infant and child needs

High psychological stress, with nearly 8 in 10 caregivers reporting racing thoughts before bed

Irregular sleep schedules, which disrupt circadian rhythms A disproportionate burden on women, who experience longer nighttime awakenings and more stress-related sleep disruption

Health Consequences Go Beyond Fatigue

The effects of chronic sleep loss extended well beyond tired mornings. Among caregivers in the study:



85% reported persistent daytime fatigue

62% experienced mood disturbances, linked to anxiety and depression

45% reported weight gain, a known risk factor for metabolic disorders Researchers also observed elevated risk markers for cardiovascular disease and diabetes

“These patterns point to sleep deprivation as a serious health risk for caregivers, not just a quality-of-life issue,” researchers noted.

Why Mothers Are Hit Hardest

Female caregivers consistently reported worse sleep outcomes than men, including longer periods awake at night, more stress-driven awakenings, and greater difficulty maintaining routines. They were also less likely to complete sleep treatment programs.

Researchers say the disparity reflects both biological differences in stress response and the reality that caregiving responsibilities still fall disproportionately on mothers.

The Parent–Child Sleep Cycle

The study also found that parent and child sleep problems feed off each other. When parents slept poorly, kids were more likely to have disrupted sleep-and when kids woke up at night, parents lost even more sleep. It's a vicious cycle that can persist across years.

"Improving caregiver sleep may be one of the most effective ways to improve sleep health for the entire family," said researchers.

Can Digital Sleep Therapy Help?

The study found that digital sleep therapy can be highly effective in improving sleep, including for caregivers. Participants used Sleep Reset, which is an award-winning digital Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) program, widely recognized as the gold-standard, first-line treatment for chronic insomnia.

Caregivers who used the program experienced meaningful improvements in sleep quality, reduced nighttime awakenings, and better overall sleep consistency. These results highlight the potential of accessible, evidence-based digital sleep therapy to support caregivers facing ongoing sleep disruption and high stress.

Researchers noted that solutions designed to fit into real life-offering flexibility, personalization, and clinical guidance-may play a critical role in improving sleep health for caregivers and their families.

About the Study

This prospective study followed 983 adults over 12 weeks, including caregivers of young children. Researchers used daily sleep diaries, wearable sleep trackers, and validated clinical assessments to measure sleep quality, stress, mood, and health outcomes.

The research was conducted using Sleep Reset's data platform and digital CBT-I program and was presented at Sleep 2025 (U.S.) and World Sleep 2025.

About Sleep 2025 and World Sleep 2025

Sleep 2025 and World Sleep 2025 are leading international conferences dedicated to advancing sleep science, sleep medicine, and public health initiatives.