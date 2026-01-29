Stocks Under $1: TOON, HCTI, XPON, PRSO, GCTS Watch Now

As investors continue to search for high-upside opportunities in the microcap market, stocks trading under $1 remain firmly on the radar. While these names carry higher volatility and risk, they also tend to attract disproportionate attention during periods of market rotation, speculative momentum, and renewed retail participation.

The following under-$1 stocks span entertainment, healthcare technology, energy storage, and next-generation semiconductors-sectors aligned with long-term structural growth trends. Together, they form a microcap watchlist increasingly followed by active traders and early-stage investors.

Kartoon Studios (NYSE: TOON)

Content IP, licensing, and media consolidation optionality

Kartoon Studios operates in the global animation and children's entertainment market, developing proprietary content and monetizing it through distribution, licensing, and digital platforms. The company's focus on family-friendly intellectual property positions it within an industry where evergreen content remains highly valuable, particularly as streaming platforms seek differentiated libraries.

Trading under $1, TOON has drawn attention as investors look for undervalued media assets amid ongoing consolidation across entertainment and streaming. Progress in content performance, licensing agreements, or platform expansion could act as meaningful sentiment drivers.

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ: HCTI)

Healthcare cloud, data, and digital transformation

Healthcare Triangle provides cloud, analytics, and digital transformation services to healthcare providers and life sciences organizations. As hospitals and research institutions accelerate modernization of IT infrastructure, demand for specialized healthcare cloud solutions continues to grow.

HCTI trades below $1 and sits at the intersection of healthcare, data, and enterprise technology, a combination that has historically supported re-rating potential when execution improves. Investors are watching revenue traction, recurring contracts, and margin discipline.

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON)

Lithium-ion batteries and energy storage exposure

Expion360 designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery energy storage solutions primarily serving recreational vehicles, marine, off-grid, and industrial markets. As electrification expands beyond passenger EVs into mobile, residential, and specialty applications, demand for advanced battery systems remains a key secular theme.

XPON's sub-$1 share price places it firmly in the microcap category, but its positioning within energy storage and electrification gives it exposure to one of the most closely followed growth narratives. Investors are monitoring production scale, customer adoption, and operational efficiency as potential catalysts.

Peraso (NASDAQ: PRSO)

Millimeter-wave semiconductors and high-speed connectivity

Peraso is a specialized semiconductor company focused on millimeter-wave (mmWave) technology, enabling ultra-fast, low-latency wireless communications. Its solutions are relevant to 5G infrastructure, fixed wireless access, defense, autonomous systems, and emerging data-intensive networks, including robotaxis, eVTOL platforms, and next-generation communications infrastructure.

PRSO has appeared on trader watchlists as a picks-and-shovels play on next-generation connectivity, where adoption can accelerate quickly once commercial traction is established. Market participants are watching for design wins, partnerships, and volume ramps.

GCT Semiconductor (NASDAQ: GCTS)

Wireless broadband and 5G semiconductor platform

GCT Semiconductor develops wireless broadband and RF semiconductor solutions supporting advanced connectivity standards. As global demand for bandwidth continues to rise, GCTS offers exposure to the semiconductor and communications sector at a microcap valuation level.

Trading near $1, the stock has gained visibility among investors tracking execution milestones, product commercialization, and customer deployments tied to 5G and wireless infrastructure expansion.

Market Takeaway

Stocks trading under $1 are inherently volatile, often driven by momentum, liquidity shifts, and company-specific catalysts rather than broad index trends. However, they also tend to outperform during speculative cycles when capital rotates into smaller, lower-priced equities.

TOON, HCTI, XPON, PRSO, and GCTS represent a diversified group of microcaps tied to media IP, healthcare technology, energy storage, and semiconductors -each with distinct narratives and potential inflection points.

For investors and traders, these names are best approached with active monitoring, disciplined risk management, and a catalyst-driven mindset. Stocks under $1 can move fast. This is a watchlist to follow closely.

