"Toledo Roofing Company - Pro Craft Home Products - Roofing Contractor in Toledo Ohio"Pro Craft Home Products, a trusted Toledo roofing company since 1952, confirms its official headquarters at 1622 Coining Dr., Toledo, OH. The company offers roof replacement, siding installation, gutter replacement, window replacement, and insulation services in Toledo, Ohio. Pro Craft Home Products is an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor and maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

Toledo, Ohio - Pro Craft Home Products, a family-owned roofing company in Toledo, confirms its official headquarters at 1622 Coining Dr., Toledo, Ohio 43612. Serving Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan since 1952, the company has built a reputation as one of the most trusted Toledo Ohio roofing contractors.

Over more than seven decades, Pro Craft Home Products has delivered reliable residential exterior solutions, including Toledo roof replacement, asphalt shingle roofing, metal roofing Toledo, siding installation, gutter installation, door installation, attic insulation, and window replacements. These services are provided from our headquarters at 1622 Coining Dr., Toledo, OH 43612. The company is recognized for its commitment to high-quality workmanship, superior materials, and long-term customer satisfaction.







Pro Craft Home Products has been honored with the Owens Corning Product Excellence Award and maintains its status as an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor from 2019 through 2026, distinctions earned by fewer than one percent of roofing companies nationwide. The company also holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

Located at its Toledo headquarters, Pro Craft Home Products continues to complete hundreds of projects annually across Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan, reinforcing its position as a go-to name for homeowners seeking dependable exterior improvement services.

About Pro Craft Home Products

Founded in 1952, Pro Craft Home Products provides a full range of home improvement services, including roofing, siding, gutter, window, door installation, and attic insulation throughout Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan. The company focuses on protecting and enhancing homes through expert craftsmanship, high-quality materials, and reliable service.

Homeowners in Toledo seeking expert roofing services can visit our office at 1622 Coining Dr., Toledo, OH 43612, or call (419) 475-9600 to schedule a consultation.