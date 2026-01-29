GROWNSY Baby Food Maker Holds Amazon #1 Best Seller For Six Consecutive Months

MENAFN - GetNews)



Supporting baby health through homemade feeding for more than 3 million families in the U.S.

New York - January 29 , 202 6 - GROWNSY, a baby care innovator trusted by over 3 million households globally, announced that its Baby Food Maker has maintained the #1 Best Seller position on Amazon USA in the Baby Food Mills category for six consecutive months, based on Amazon Best Sellers rankings. With more than 10,000 units sold monthly, this sustained ranking goes beyond a sales milestone, reflecting the product's trusted quality, growing popularity, and GROWNSY's ongoing commitment to simplifying parenting through thoughtful, high-quality innovations.

As more parents look to move away from highly processed baby foods and prepare meals at home, the reality of doing so can feel time-consuming and difficult to manage. GROWNSY's baby food maker streamlines the process by combining steaming and blending in one compact appliance, helping parents easily create healthy, nutrient-rich meals for babies and toddlers at home.







Effortless Everyday Prep: Simple Steps, Less Mess

When babies start eating solids, many parents find themselves second-guessing the basics-how long to cook, what order to do things in, and whether the texture will turn out right. The GROWNSY Baby Food Maker helps reduce that uncertainty by bringing steaming and blending into one compact appliance that steam-cooks and blends in the same bowl, eliminating the need for multiple pots or appliances.

Its intuitive one-touch operation and separate steaming and blending systems allow meals to be prepared with clarity and ease, so parents won't have to research and re-check instructions every time. A built-in sterilizer mode makes cleanup quick, giving parents more precious moments with their little ones.







Nutrient Focused Cooking for Healthy Growth

A key feature of the GROWNSY Baby Food Maker is its elevated steaming basket, which enables 360-degree steam circulation for more even heating. This design helps avoid uneven cooking while using gentle steam instead of boiling, supporting the retention of water-soluble vitamins such as B and C. The steaming basket also features a patented structure that makes it easier to place and lift securely, helping reduce slipping during removal and supporting cleaner handling during meal prep.

Additionally, the unit includes preset programs for fruits, vegetables, and meats to reduce the risk of undercooking or overcooking, giving parents consistent results with minimal guesswork.







Textures That Grow With Your Baby

The GROWNSY Baby Food Maker offers two mixing modes, automatic and manual, along with three adjustable blending time settings. This allows parents to easily move from smooth purées to thicker, textured foods as babies progress through different feeding stages. The dual stainless steel blade system helps break down fibers thoroughly, reducing lumps and supporting easier swallowing during early feeding transitions.

The large capacity Tritan blending cup is heat resistant, scratch resistant, and suitable for frequent use. It supports batch preparation and storage, making it practical for families who prefer to prepare multiple servings at once.

Designed for Safety, Proven Through Trust

The blending bowl is made from high-grade Tritan material that is BPA-free and designed for baby and toddler use. Materials are selected to withstand heat while remaining odor-free and durable over time, supporting daily use during a critical stage of child development.

Maintaining the Amazon #1 Best Seller position reflects strong user adoption and satisfaction. GROWNSY remains focused on building reliable, well-designed products that help parents simplify feeding routines and make confident choices during early childhood, and continues to expand its feeding solutions.

About GROWNSY

GROWNSY creates innovative baby care products designed to fit seamlessly into modern family life. More than just a baby care brand, we are an all-in-one smart solution provider designed to liberate modern parents from daily complexities. From scientifically-backed feeding essentials to smart hygiene tools like nasal aspirators and sterilizers, our products combine insightful design with evidence-based functionality. We strive to solve the "micro-pain points" of parenting, empowering you to discover yourself while nurturing your little one. Experience a lighter journey and bloom together with GROWNSY.

