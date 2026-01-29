Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Film '2,000 Meters To Andriivka' Nominated For Writers Guild Awards

2026-01-29 07:17:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on the Award's official website, Ukrinform says.

Chernov's film received a nomination in the category Best Documentary Screenplay.

The Ukrainian director's work will compete for the award alongside Becoming Led Zeppelin and White with Fear.

The winners will be announced on March 8.

As reported earlier, a few days ago 2,000 Meters to Andriivka was shortlisted for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) award in the category Best Documentary.

Read also: Film about American journalist killed in Irpin among Oscar nominee

According to Ukrinform, 2,000 Meters to Andriivka reveals the consequences of the Russia–Ukraine war through a deeply personal and painful perspective. In particular, Chernov focuses his lens on Ukrainian soldiers – who they are, where they come from, and the incredibly difficult decisions they are forced to make in the trenches while fighting for every inch of their homeland.

Photo: Still from the film

UkrinForm

