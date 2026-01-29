AFU Holding Positions In Key Sectors Of Frontline Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during his evening address, Ukrinform reports.

“There was a report today by the Commander-in-Chief on the situation at the front. The Huliaipole sector, the Pokrovsk sector, and the defense in our Kharkiv region – we are holding our positions,” he said.

The President emphasized the resilience and strength of Ukrainian units.

“It is important that Ukrainian units are strong; through this strength, they are adding resilience to our entire state,” Zelensky stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, since the start of the day, there have already been 180 combat engagements between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and Russian troops, with the enemy most actively attempting attacks in the Pokrovsk sector.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine