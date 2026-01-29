Russians Strike Industrial Facility In Zaporizhzhia, Fire Breaks Out
"The Russians are striking Zaporizhzhia again," he wrote.
According to him, the enemy hit an industrial infrastructure facility, which caused a fire.
Preliminary reports indicate no casualties, the official added.Read also: Three killed, 16 injured in 841 Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia region over past day
Earlier, Fedorov warned about the threat of guided aerial bombs being used in the Zaporizhzhia region. Additionally, an enemy UAV of an unidentified type was recorded heading toward Zaporizhzhia.
