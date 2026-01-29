Frontline Update: 268 Combat Clashes, Fiercest Fighting In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, providing operational information as of 22:00 on Thursday, January 29, according to Ukrinform.

"Since the beginning of the day, there have been 268 clashes. The enemy carried out 25 airstrikes, dropped 69 guided bombs, used 2,583 kamikaze drones, and conducted 2,684 shellings of settlements and our troop positions," the report reads.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian forces repelled nine enemy attacks. The enemy carried out 59 shellings of positions and settlements, including four using multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk, Starytsia, Tykhe, and toward Fyholivka, Ternova, Hrafske, Vovchanski Khutory, Hryhorivka, and Kolodiazne. Ukrainian forces repelled 15 attacks, with two clashes still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 attacks near Borivska Andriivka and toward Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Novoosynove, with two ongoing clashes.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces stopped 11 attacks near Drobysheve, Stepy, Hrekivka, and toward Druzheliubivka and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attempts to advance near Yampil and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and Zakitne. One clash continues.

In the Kramatorsk sector, no enemy offensive actions were reported.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy launched 17 attacks today near Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Novopavlivka, Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Berestka, Stepankivka, and Sofiivka. One clash is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy carried out 83 attacks, attempting to advance near Toretske, Nikanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Rivne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, and toward Chervonyi Lyman, Kucheriv Yar, Vilne, Bilytske, Novyi Donbas, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodnie, Muravka, Ivanivka, and Filiia. Some clashes are ongoing.

Preliminary estimates indicate that Ukrainian forces neutralized 129 invaders, wounded 47, destroyed 36 drones, one armored combat vehicle, 25 cars, two ground robotic complexes, one infantry fighting vehicle, four other vehicles, and ten enemy personnel shelters.

In the Oleksandrivka secto r, Ukrainian units repelled 23 attacks near Verbove and toward Ivanivka, Iskra, Oleksandrohrad, Oleksiivka, Danylivka, Nove Zaporizhzhia, and Lisne. Havrylivka and Pokrovske were hit by guided bombs.

In the Huliaipole sector, there were 41 enemy attacks near Huliaipole and toward Dobropillia, Radisne, Varvarivka, Zelene, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, Sviatopetrivka, and Staroukrainka. Some clashes are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked twice toward Lukianivske and Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian forces repelled an enemy attack toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

As reported by Ukrinform, total Russian combat losses in the war against Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to January 29, 2026, are estimated at around 1,237,400 personnel.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine