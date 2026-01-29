Russia Recruiting Mercenaries In Africa Under Guise Of Culture CCD

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council announced this on Facebook.

"In the capital of Equatorial Guinea, Malabo, Russia organized a screening of the propaganda film "Blockade Diary,' dedicated to the 'feat of Leningrad.' The event took place at a Russian cultural center, a partner 'Russian House.' A telling detail: photos published from the screening show that the audience consisted exclusively of young men," the statement said.

The CCD noted that this audience choice is not accidental, as young men are the primary target group for recruiting mercenaries into the Russian army.

According to the Center, through such films Russia seeks to shape a romanticized image among young Africans of a "brave Russian army" allegedly fighting evil and the "collective West," thereby creating an emotional foundation for further recruitment.

"'Russian Houses' and affiliated structures have repeatedly appeared in investigations into the recruitment of foreigners into the Russian army. Under the cover of cultural diplomacy, they spread propaganda, establish contacts, and test the loyalty of potential recruits," the CCD said.

