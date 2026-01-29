Government Establishes Commission On Screening Foreign Direct Investment

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, as reported by Ukrinform.

“The launch of the foreign direct investment screening mechanism will allow the state to timely assess potential risks to national security and make balanced decisions on attracting capital to strategic sectors of the economy. This is an important step toward protecting national interests and creating a secure investment environment,” said Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksii Sobolev.

He noted that the Commission will submit proposals and recommendations to the government, ensure transparency in the evaluation and analysis of foreign investments, and prevent unilateral decisions or lobbying of sectoral interests. This practice aligns with EU policy.

The resolution provides for the approval of the Commission's regulations and its membership. The co-chairs will be the Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture and the First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. The decision is expected to ensure effective coordination among government bodies in assessing the impact of foreign direct investment on Ukraine's national security.

As reported earlier, Minister Sobolev emphasized at the opening ceremony of Ukraine House Davos that Ukraine is ready for large-scale capital inflows, and the process has already begun. He stressed that those who invest in Ukraine today will become leaders of Europe's most dynamic and technologically advanced economy tomorrow. He also recalled that Ukraine launched the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund with an initial capital of $150 million, where Ukraine and the United States act as equal partners. The creation of a European flagship fund with the participation of leading EU economies is also in its final stage.