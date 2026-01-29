MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Early Warning News Release Regarding the Shares of Blossom Gold Inc.

This press release is issued pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62 -103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - Jennifer Goldman (" Goldman "), L5 Capital Inc. (" L5 Capital ") and Gillian Lustig (" Lustig ") (collectively, the " Reporters ") announce that, immediately following completion of the Business Combination (as defined below), each Reporter's deemed beneficial ownership of common shares (" Common Shares ") in the capital of Blossom Gold Inc. (formerly, 1290448 B.C. Ltd.) (the " Company ") decreased to below 10% on an undiluted and partially diluted basis.

The transaction giving rise to this press release was the completion of a business combination (the " Business Combination ") that resulted in a reverse takeover of the Company by the securityholders of Investmin Resources Inc. on January 29, 2026.

Prior to the completion of the Business Combination, each Reporter held the following securities of the Company:



Goldman, an individual residing in Toronto, Ontario, held 830,945 Common Shares, being 50% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted and partially diluted basis.

L5 Capital, a corporation with a head office in Vancouver, British Columbia, held 633,018 Common Shares, representing approximately 38% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company on an undiluted and partially diluted basis. Lustig, an individual residing in Vancouver, British Columbia, held 197,926 Common Shares, being 11.91% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted and partially diluted basis.

Immediately following the completion of the Business Combination, each Reporter had ownership or control over the same number of Common Shares set forth above, however, their percentage ownership of the Common Shares was reduced as a result of additional Common Shares issued to the securityholders of Investmin Resources Inc., such that:



Goldman holds approximately 0.63% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted and partially diluted basis.

L5 Capital holds approximately 0.48% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company on an undiluted and partially diluted basis. Lustig holds approximately 0.15% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted and partially diluted basis.

The Common Shares held by each of the Reporters are being held for investment purposes. In the future, each Reporter may evaluate its investment in the Company from time to time and may, depending on various factors including, without limitation, the Company's financial position, the price levels of the Common Shares, conditions in the securities markets and general economic and industry conditions, the Company's business or financial condition, and other factors and conditions that each Reporter may deem appropriate, increase, decrease or change its ownership over the Common Shares or other securities of the Company. The Reporters have no current intention to acquire control or direction over additional securities of the Company as of the date of this news release.

An early warning report pursuant to the requirements of applicable securities laws will be issued by each of the Reporters and will be posted to SEDAR+ at and available on request from the contact below.

For further information, including a copy of the early warning report required under applicable Canadian securities laws to be filed by each of the Reporters as a result of the Business Combination referred to in this press release, please contact Grant Duthie at 416-869-1234.

