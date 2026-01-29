MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) AME Roundup 2026 Closes the Market

January 29, 2026 4:52 PM EST | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - Trish Jacques, Chair, Association for Mineral Exploration ("AME"), joined Andrew Creech, President, TSX Venture Exchange, to close the market to celebrate AME Roundup 2026 in Vancouver, Canada. From January 26 to 29, 2026, thousands of geologists, prospectors, financiers, investors, suppliers, governments and Indigenous partners, from around the world will connect and exchange knowledge at AME Roundup 2026.



Cannot view this video? Visit:



AME Roundup is a centre of excellence that features the latest geoscience knowledge, high-grade rock samples and mineralized drill core, with opportunities to learn and share the latest tools, technologies and techniques.

This year at AME Roundup, AME launched its Minerals for Tomorrow campaign, which focuses on the need for mineral exploration to secure Canada's economic future, and to create future supplies of the minerals the world needs for everyday materials - from our devices to healthcare to defence.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Garth Jackson

778-323-4811

...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange