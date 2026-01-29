403
US, El Salvador Ink Trade Deal To Deepen US-Latam Partnership
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer joined El Salvador's Minister of Economy Maria Luisa Hayem on Thursday in signing the US-El Salvador Agreement on Reciprocal Trade.
Hailing the deal, Ambassador Greer said in a statement, "President Trump's vision is building a new trade order for partnership and prosperity in Latin America, further advancing the economic and national security interests of the American people."
"Today's signing of the first Agreement on Reciprocal Trade in the Western Hemisphere will further strengthen markets for US exports and lower trade barriers facing American workers and producers.
"This Agreement is an important step in the deepening of our strategic partnerships in Latin America, and I want to thank my counterparts from El Salvador for their strong commitment to achieving fair and balanced trade with the United States.
"This Agreement builds on our longstanding trade partnership and recognizes important supply chain linkage," Greer added. (end)
