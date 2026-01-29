403
Nigerien Army Neutralize 72 Gunmen In Anti-Narcotic Campaign
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- The Nigerien army said Thursday they managed to neutralize 72 gunmen and seize large quantities of illicit drugs in an anti-narcotic campaign across the country.
The campaign, which included airstrikes between January 19 and January 25, led also to the arrest of 48 suspects and the destruction of hostile logistical facilities, according to a military statement.
The army seized 14 firearms, 60 kg of cannabis and 2.1 million bills of highly-addictive drugs, the statement added. (end)
