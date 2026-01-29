403
UAE Mod Lauds Historical Ties With Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the UAE Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum said UAE-Kuwait relationship represents an exceptional model based on mutual trust and respect.
"We are proud of the long-standing journey that has brought the UAE and Kuwait together through decades of joint action across political, economic, cultural and social fields," WAM news agency quoted him as saying on Thursday.
"We continue to strengthen and develop this strategic partnership in a way that serves shared interests and fulfils the aspiration of both nations," Sheikh Hamdan pointed outin a statement from the media office of Dubai government.
He praised the "UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever" Week, which opened today and runs until February 4. (pickup previous)
