Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3272568 KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti and UAE pilots arrive at Kuwait International Airport from the UAE as part of a joint air show.
3272573 KUWAIT -- Bahrain win the trophy of the 22nd Asian Handball Championship after 29-26 victory over Qatar in the final.
3272548 KUWAIT -- Kuwait beat Japan 33-32, securing the third place in the 22nd Asian Handball Championship.
3272589 WASHINGTON -- US Senators fail to advance a six-bill funding package, bringing the federal government closer to partial shutdown. (end)
gb
