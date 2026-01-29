403
Pres. Trump Cautions Against Long And Damaging Gov't Shutdown
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- US President Donald J. Trump responded angrily to the failure of the Senate to pass six funding bills earlier Thursday, which brought the federal government closer to partial shutdown.
"America is setting Records in every way, and our Growth Numbers are among the best ever," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.
"The only thing that can slow our Country down is another long and damaging Government Shutdown.
"I am working hard with Congress to ensure that we are able to fully fund the Government, without delay. Republicans and Democrats in Congress have come together to get the vast majority of the Government funded until September, while at the same time providing an extension to the Department of Homeland Security (including the very important Coast Guard, which we are expanding and rebuilding like never before).
"Hopefully, both Republicans and Democrats will give a very much needed Bipartisan "YES" Vote," President Trump stressed. (pickup previous)
