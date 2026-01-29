Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Biovaxys Technology Corp


2026-01-29 07:14:05
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 05:13 PM EST - BioVaxys Technology Corp: Announced positive findings from a Phase 2 clinical study evaluating maveropepimut-S (MVP-S) in combination with pembrolizumab and low-dose cyclophosphamide in patients with advanced or metastatic bladder cancer. These results build on the Company's recent Phase 1B/2 data in advanced ovarian cancer and further validate the potential of MVP-S to enhance checkpoint inhibitor activity across multiple solid tumor indications. BioVaxys Technology Corp shares C are trading up one cent at $0.21.

Full Press Release:

Baystreet.ca

