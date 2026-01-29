403
Rua Gold Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 05:20 PM EST - Rua Gold Inc: Announces it has closed its previously announced upsized private placement of 22,727,200 common shares in the capital of the Company for gross proceeds of $24,999,920 and concurrent upsized private placement of 7,273,454 Common Shares for gross proceeds of approximately $8,000,800. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 30,000,654 Common Shares at $1.10 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $33,000,720. Rua Gold Inc shares V are trading off $0.08 at $1.29.
