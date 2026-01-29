403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
TSX Trails Off By Thursday Close
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as heavy losses in Wall Street technology shares spilled over into Toronto markets and a sharp pull-back in precious-metal prices dragged down mining stocks.
The TSX index came off its lows of the day, but still trailed breakeven 159.94 points to wrap up Thursday at 33,016.13.
The Canadian dollar took on 0.25 cents at 74.11 cents U.S.
In corporate news, Celestica raised its full-year revenue outlook for 2026 after the bell on Wednesday, while Canadian Pacific Kansas City slightly missed fourth-quarter profit estimates.
Celestica lost 64.23. or 13.7%, to $402.89, while CP climbed $4.99, or 5.1%, to $102.27.
Elsewhere in tech, Sylogist retreated 79 cents, or 15.2%, to $4.42.
The materials index, which includes metal miners, gave up early gains and fell 3.5% after gold and silver pulled back sharply from record highs. Vizsla Silver plunged $1.45, or 15.7%, to $7.81.
G Mining Ventures sank $6.15, or 11.7%, to $46.20.
Among gold plays, Equinox faded $1.74, or 7.5%, to $21.54, and Aya Gold dished off $2.39, or 8.5%, to $25.60.
Rogers shares recovered $2.77, or 5.5%, to $51.97, while rival telecom stock BCE added six cents to $34.37.
Financials tried to make a go of it, as CIBC progressed $1.90, or 1.5%, to $128.23, while Manulife eked higher 83 cents, or 1.6%, to $51.98.
On the economic beat, Statistics Canada reported Canada's merchandise exports fell 2.8% in November, while imports edged down 0.1%.
As a result, Canada's merchandise trade deficit with the world widened from $395 million in October to $2.2 billion in November.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange let go of 39.81 points, or 3.5%, to 1,108.29.
The 12 TSX subgroups were evenly divided, with gold sliding 5.4%, information technology falling 5.1%, gold duller by 4.7%, and materials
down 3.9%.
The half-dozen gainers were led by energy, soaring 1.3%, telecoms, up 0.7%, and financials, climbing 0.5%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 fell on Thursday, bogged down by Microsoft, as traders reacted to the megacap technology company's latest earnings results as well as the Federal Reserve interest rate decision.
The Dow Jones Industrials moved into positive range, 55.46 points to conclude Thursday at 49.071.56.
The much-broader index skidded 9.02 points to 6,969.01.
The NASDAQ lost 172.33 points to 23,685.12.
The stock nicknamed“Mr. Softee” dragged down the benchmark with an 12% slide, which would be its worst day since March 2020. That's after the“Magnificent Seven” member reported that cloud growth slowed in the fiscal second quarter.
The company also issued soft guidance on operating margin for the fiscal third quarter.
A tumble in software stocks added to the losses, with as fears grew among investors that artificial intelligence would disrupt Microsoft's business model.
ServiceNow shares pulled back 12% even after better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter. Shares of Oracle dumped 4% and Salesforce moved lower 7%.
Fellow“Magnificent Seven” member Tesla shares saw losses as well, pulling back more than 1% after the electric vehicle maker recorded a drop in annual revenue for the first time ever.
Those disappointing results now puts the pressure on Apple to deliver with its earnings results, which are set to be reported after the bell Thursday.
On a positive note, Meta shares jumped 10% after the Facebook parent gave a stronger-than-expected first-quarter sales forecast.
Elsewhere, Caterpillar shares were up 3% after the industrial giant reported fourth-quarter results that easily beat the Street.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury gained a small bit of territory, lowering yields to 4.24% from Wednesday's 4.25%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices gained $2.38 to $65.59 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices recovered with a vengeance, gaining $85.10 to $5,388.70.
Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as heavy losses in Wall Street technology shares spilled over into Toronto markets and a sharp pull-back in precious-metal prices dragged down mining stocks.
The TSX index came off its lows of the day, but still trailed breakeven 159.94 points to wrap up Thursday at 33,016.13.
The Canadian dollar took on 0.25 cents at 74.11 cents U.S.
In corporate news, Celestica raised its full-year revenue outlook for 2026 after the bell on Wednesday, while Canadian Pacific Kansas City slightly missed fourth-quarter profit estimates.
Celestica lost 64.23. or 13.7%, to $402.89, while CP climbed $4.99, or 5.1%, to $102.27.
Elsewhere in tech, Sylogist retreated 79 cents, or 15.2%, to $4.42.
The materials index, which includes metal miners, gave up early gains and fell 3.5% after gold and silver pulled back sharply from record highs. Vizsla Silver plunged $1.45, or 15.7%, to $7.81.
G Mining Ventures sank $6.15, or 11.7%, to $46.20.
Among gold plays, Equinox faded $1.74, or 7.5%, to $21.54, and Aya Gold dished off $2.39, or 8.5%, to $25.60.
Rogers shares recovered $2.77, or 5.5%, to $51.97, while rival telecom stock BCE added six cents to $34.37.
Financials tried to make a go of it, as CIBC progressed $1.90, or 1.5%, to $128.23, while Manulife eked higher 83 cents, or 1.6%, to $51.98.
On the economic beat, Statistics Canada reported Canada's merchandise exports fell 2.8% in November, while imports edged down 0.1%.
As a result, Canada's merchandise trade deficit with the world widened from $395 million in October to $2.2 billion in November.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange let go of 39.81 points, or 3.5%, to 1,108.29.
The 12 TSX subgroups were evenly divided, with gold sliding 5.4%, information technology falling 5.1%, gold duller by 4.7%, and materials
down 3.9%.
The half-dozen gainers were led by energy, soaring 1.3%, telecoms, up 0.7%, and financials, climbing 0.5%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 fell on Thursday, bogged down by Microsoft, as traders reacted to the megacap technology company's latest earnings results as well as the Federal Reserve interest rate decision.
The Dow Jones Industrials moved into positive range, 55.46 points to conclude Thursday at 49.071.56.
The much-broader index skidded 9.02 points to 6,969.01.
The NASDAQ lost 172.33 points to 23,685.12.
The stock nicknamed“Mr. Softee” dragged down the benchmark with an 12% slide, which would be its worst day since March 2020. That's after the“Magnificent Seven” member reported that cloud growth slowed in the fiscal second quarter.
The company also issued soft guidance on operating margin for the fiscal third quarter.
A tumble in software stocks added to the losses, with as fears grew among investors that artificial intelligence would disrupt Microsoft's business model.
ServiceNow shares pulled back 12% even after better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter. Shares of Oracle dumped 4% and Salesforce moved lower 7%.
Fellow“Magnificent Seven” member Tesla shares saw losses as well, pulling back more than 1% after the electric vehicle maker recorded a drop in annual revenue for the first time ever.
Those disappointing results now puts the pressure on Apple to deliver with its earnings results, which are set to be reported after the bell Thursday.
On a positive note, Meta shares jumped 10% after the Facebook parent gave a stronger-than-expected first-quarter sales forecast.
Elsewhere, Caterpillar shares were up 3% after the industrial giant reported fourth-quarter results that easily beat the Street.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury gained a small bit of territory, lowering yields to 4.24% from Wednesday's 4.25%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices gained $2.38 to $65.59 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices recovered with a vengeance, gaining $85.10 to $5,388.70.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment