New Zealand Rejects Trump's Invitation To Join Gaza 'Board Of Peace', Calls For 'Clarity On Its Scope'

MENAFN - Live Mint) New Zealand has chosen not to participate in US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, Foreign Minister Winston Peters said. He called for“clarity on its scope” and stated that New Zealand was not joining the international body in“its current form”.

Peters took to X and said that New Zealand acknowledges the leadership of the United States, working closely with regional nations, in promoting peace in Gaza. He noted that while the Board of Peace has a role in Gaza as outlined by UN Security Council Resolution 2803, several countries, especially from the region, have already contributed, and New Zealand does not believe it would provide significant additional value.

He said,“As a leading founder and longstanding supporter of the United Nations, it is important that the Board's work is complementary to and consistent with the UN Charter. It is a new body, and we need clarity on this, and on other questions relating to its scope, now and in the future.”

“New Zealand will not be joining the Board in its current form but will continue to monitor developments,” Peters concluded.

| Trump irked by Carney's speech? US withdraws Board of Peace invite to Canada What is Trump's Board of Peace?

Trump launched his Board of Peace last week, which was initially intended to strengthen Gaza's fragile ceasefire, but he envisions it taking on a broader role involving other global powers.

According to a draft charter seen by Reuters, the US president will act as the first chairman of the board, which is tasked with advancing global peace and helping resolve conflicts. The charter notes that member countries will serve three-year terms unless they each contribute $1 billion to support the board's work, in which case they would receive permanent membership.

| Will India join Trump's board of peace?

He has extended invitations to numerous world leaders. While Middle Eastern countries like Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, along with major emerging nations such as Indonesia, have accepted, global powers and traditional Western allies of the US have reportedly approached the board more cautiously.

A US official said the number of countries joining the Board of Peace reached 25, according to Reuters on Monday.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday stated that global challenges cannot be addressed by a single power“calling the shots", cautioning that international law is being undermined and multilateral cooperation weakened. While Guterres did not name any country specifically, his comments came a week after Trump introduced Board of Peace.