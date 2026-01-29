Trump Announces Reopening Of Venezuelan Airspace For Commercial Flights

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) announced that commercial airspace over Venezuela is expected to reopen soon, signalling a shift in the aviation restrictions that have kept American travellers grounded from visiting the South American nation.

Speaking to his Cabinet at the White House, Trump said, "I just spoke to the president of Venezuela, informed her that we're going to be opening up all commercial airspace over Venezuela." He added, "American citizens will be, very shortly, able to go to Venezuela, and they'll be safe there," highlighting his intent to resume civilian travel after months of restricted access.

The president explained that he had directed Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and other senior officials, including military leadership, to ensure preparations were in place for the reopening of Venezuelan airspace by the end of Thursday, providing a clear timeline for implementation.

Background on Airspace Closure

Earlier this month, commercial airspace had been closed following US military action inside Venezuela, which led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores -- events that resulted in their transfer to the US to face narco-terrorism charges and contributed to the suspension of flights.

In the prior months, Trump had already declared that the airspace above Venezuela should be considered "closed in its entirety" as tensions mounted between the two countries amid allegations of drug trafficking and US strikes on suspected drug vessels in the Caribbean, a policy stance that had significant repercussions for international airlines.

That earlier declaration prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to advise pilots to "exercise caution" near Venezuelan airspace due to a "worsening security situation and heightened military activity," a warning that contributed to the cancellation of hundreds of scheduled commercial flights.

Political Uncertainty and Diplomatic Posturing

With the capture of Maduro and the ensuing governance questions, uncertainty has grown in recent weeks over who would lead Venezuela and what fate awaits the country's extensive oil resources, issues that have dominated regional and international discussions.

In a related development during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he would not rule out the possibility of further US military action against Venezuela if its interim leaders failed to cooperate, but noted that the administration was not positioned to act immediately.

Improving Ties and Economic Outlook

Trump also stressed on Thursday that ties with Venezuelan leadership had improved, saying, "We're getting along really well with them," suggesting a warming in diplomatic relations even as operational and political questions remain.

Highlighting potential economic engagement, the president said that major oil firms were heading to Venezuela, "scouting it out and picking their locations," and predicted that they "will be bringing back tremendous wealth for Venezuela and for the United States," hinting at future commercial investment.

The Trump administration earlier completed its first Venezuelan oil sale, valued at USD 500 million, with part of the proceeds held in a Qatari bank account under US government control, reflecting broader strategic and economic moves amid the country's shifting political landscape.

