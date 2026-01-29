PM Modi Shares Glimpses Of Spectacular Beating Retreat Ceremony On X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared glimpses from the spectacular Beating Retreat ceremony which saw memorable performances by bands of the three services as also Central Armed Police Forces.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi lauded the bands as he shared photos and videos of the ceremony held at Vijay Chowk. The bands formed several formations, including the cricketing triumph of India's women, tributes to Operation Sindoor and symbols associated with valour.

PM Modi Lauds Band Performances

Air Force Band

"The Air Force Band was exceptional at the Beating Retreat 2026. They performed 'Brave Warrior', 'Twilight', 'Alert (Post Horn Gallop)' and 'Flying Star' impeccably. The Sindoor formation was brilliant!" PM Modi said.

Naval Band

"Simply outstanding! The Naval Band's performances included 'Namaste', 'Sagar Pawan', 'Matribhumi', 'Tejasvi' and 'Jai Bharati.' The Matsya Yantra formation was flawless," he added.

CAPF Bands

He said the diverse compositions by the CAPF bands at Beating Retreat 2026 were filled with vibrancy and reflected a spirit of pride towards those who protect the nation.

Army Military Band

"The tunes performed by the Army Military Band at the Beating Retreat 2026 were excellent. Equally masterful were the formations that included tributes to Operation Sindoor, 150 years of Vande Mataram, the cricketing triumph of India's Nari Shakti, as well as the representations of Ashni drone, Bhairav battalion and the ancient 'Garuda Vyuha' battle formation," he said,

'Drummers' Call' and Vande Mataram

"'Drummers' Call' Spectacular! It was widely appreciated at Beating Retreat 2026," he added.

The Prime Minister also lauded the rendition of Vande Matram. "At a time when we are marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, this rendition at the Beating Retreat 2026 by our armed forces is particularly special," he said.

A Befitting Conclusion to Republic Day Festivities

The captivating Indian tunes during the Beating Retreat ceremony marked the culmination of the 77th Republic Day celebrations. The Beating Retreat ceremony was presided over by President Droupadi Murmu.

"The ceremony offered a befitting conclusion to the national festivities. Bands from the Armed Forces and the Central Armed Police Forces captivated the audience with remarkable performances that reflected the spirit of national unity and enduring valour of armed forces. The melodious tunes epitomised the nation's rich cultural heritage and military traditions," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.

People waved and cheered as they saw bands gracefully forming formations in perfect sychronisation. (ANI)

