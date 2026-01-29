Nu Holdings Gets Conditional Approval To Launch Bank In US, Targets 2027 To Go Live



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU), a fintech platform headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, announced on Thursday that it has received conditional approval to operate as a national bank in the U.S.

The company said that it received preliminary approval from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and will be called Nubank, NA.

Once approved, the charter will allow Nu to operate under a comprehensive federal framework, facilitating the launch of deposit accounts, credit cards, lending and digital asset custody, the company said.

Nu said that it has entered the bank organization phase and expects to open the bank within 18 months.

U.S. Banking Operations

The bank's operations in the U.S. will be led by co-founder Cristina Junqueira, the company said. Roberto Campos Neto, former President of the Central Bank of Brazil, will serve as the chairman.

“This approval isn't just an expansion of our operation; it's an opportunity to prove our thesis that a digital-first, customer-centric model is the future of financial services globally," said David Vélez, founder and CEO of Nu Holdings.

“While we remain fully focused on our core markets in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia, this step allows us to build the next generation of banking in the United States,” Vélez added.

Nu received authorization to operate as a banking institution in Mexico in April 2025 and is awaiting final approval. In Brazil, Nu has operated as a fully regulated financial institution since 2016 and recently announced its intention to obtain a full banking license in 2026.

"Receiving federal approval for a national bank charter is a significant step in our journey to becoming a solid, compliant, and competitive regulated institution in the US," said Junqueira.

Nu currently has over 127 million customers across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NU shares was in the 'bullish' territory over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, message volumes jumped from 'normal' to 'high' levels in the same period.

One bullish user said NU could be a good long-term stock.

However, another user warned that a bank charter for SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) was bullish, wondering if this time would be different.

Shares of NU have climbed over 48% in the past year.

