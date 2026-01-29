Apple Delivers On Cook's Promise With Record Q1 Revenue, Iphone Sales

Apple Inc. (AAPL) reported its first-quarter (Q1) 2026 results after-hours on Thursday, beating street expectations for revenue and earnings, bolstered by strong iPhone and Services sales.

The iPhone maker posted revenue of $143.8 billion, 16% higher than $124.3 billion from the same period last year. The latest revenue numbers beat street expectations of $138.22 billion as per data on Fiscal based on 31 analyst estimates.

Earnings also beat market estimates, with Q1 earnings per share coming in at $2.84, 19% higher year-on-year compared to $2.4 last year, and above analyst estimates of $2.66, as per Fiscal data.

“iPhone had its best-ever quarter driven by unprecedented demand, with all-time records across every geographic segment, and Services also achieved an all-time revenue record, up 14 percent from a year ago,” said CEO Tim Cook.

“We are also excited to announce that our installed base now has more than 2.5 billion active devices, which is a testament to incredible customer satisfaction for the very best products and services in the world,” he added.

During Apple's fourth-quarter earnings call, Cook had said the company expected its December quarter to be its best on record.

Shares of AAPL surged over 1.35% after-hours at the time of writing.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

Also Read: Apple Reportedly Purchases Israeli Audio AI Startup Q.ai Ahead Of Q1 Earnings