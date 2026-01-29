IAF Douses Arunachal Fires, Rushes To Aid Baramati After Plane Crash

IAF Battles Forest Fires in Arunachal Pradesh

The Indian Air Force (IAF) dropped at least 12,000 litres of water to combat forest fires in the Lohit Valley of Arunachal Pradesh, operating at nearly 9,500 feet in the rarefied Himalayan air. The IAF deployed Mi-17V5 helicopters for the operation, which involved challenging conditions at high altitude.

In a post shared on X on Thursday, IAF wrote, "Battling forest fires at nearly 9,500 feet in Arunachal Pradesh's Lohit Valley. IAF Mi-17V5 helicopters dropped 12,000 litres of water in the rarefied Himalayan air, showcasing exceptional courage, precision and a commitment towards protecting lives and fragile ecosystems."

Rapid Deployment to Baramati After Plane Crash

This comes amid a series of rapid response operations by the IAF. Earlier, in a separate event, the force swiftly deployed a team of Air Traffic Control (ATC) personnel along with essential technical equipment from Air Force Station Lohegaon to Baramati Airport in Maharashtra on an urgent request from the state government, Defence officials said on Wednesday.

The team promptly established emergency ATC services, including communication and other essential facilities, in coordination with the local administration to support safe and efficient air traffic management, they added.

In an X post, the IAF stated that a dedicated team of Air Warriors was deployed at the urgent request of civic authorities following a plane crash at Baramati Airport. The personnel are providing basic ATC and Meteorological services to ensure safe air operations. "In response to the civic authorities' urgent request after the tragic aircraft crash at Baramati Airport, the Indian Air Force has swiftly deployed a dedicated team of Air Warriors. They are providing essential basic Air Traffic Control (ATC) and Meteorological services to support safe air operations from the site. This rapid assistance underscores IAF's commitment to national service in times of need," the IAF wrote.

The Baramati deployment followed the tragic death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the crash landing of a charter plane in the district on Thursday morning. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)