Altimmune Announces Closing Of $75 Million Registered Direct Offering Of Common Stock

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing pemvidutide to address serious liver diseases, announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering pursuant to a securities purchase agreement with a new fundamental institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 17,045,454 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) pursuant to a registered direct offering. The gross proceeds to the Company were approximately $75 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. All of the shares and pre-funded warrants in the offering are being offered by Altimmune. The pre-funded warrants have an exercise price of $0.001 per share, are exercisable immediately upon issuance and will not expire until fully exercised.

“Pemvidutide, our balanced 1:1 glucagon/GLP-1 dual agonist, has the potential to be a differentiated therapy for patients with MASH as demonstrated by our recently-announced Phase 2b 48-week topline data and the Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. FDA. This investment is an important step in strengthening Altimmune's balance sheet and increasing our operational and strategic flexibility as we move toward initiation of our Phase 3 trial” said Jerry Durso, President and Chief Executive Officer of Altimmune.“We continue to focus on delivering meaningful impact for patients and long-term value for our shareholders.”

Altimmune intends to use the net proceeds towards its upcoming Phase 3 trial in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Titan Partners, a division of American Capital Partners, acted as the sole placement agent for the offering.

The securities were offered by Altimmune pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which was declared effective by the SEC on December 5, 2025. A prospectus supplement relating to the shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) has been filed by the Company with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website located at . Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, by contacting Titan Partners Group LLC, a division of American Capital Partners, LLC, 4 World Trade Center, 49th Floor, New York, NY 10007, by phone at (929) 833-1246 or by email at ....

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies that address serious liver diseases. The Company's lead candidate, pemvidutide, is a unique dual-action therapy targeting both glucagon and GLP-1 receptors in a balanced 1:1 ratio for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), alcohol use disorder (AUD) and alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD). For more information, please visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the closing of Altimmune's anticipated public offering. The words“may,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“project,”“potential,”“continue,”“target” and similar expressions are

intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, uncertainties related to the intended use of proceeds from the offering. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in Altimmune's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Altimmune's other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Altimmune's views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Altimmune explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

