The Innova Group Expands Amazon Business Consulting Initiative Following Successful Midwest Launch
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Innova Group, a U.S.-based strategic business consulting and growth firm headquartered in Indianapolis, today announced the continued expansion of its Amazon Business B2B consulting initiative following a successful Midwest launch in September 2025.
The campaign was developed to help organizations modernize procurement practices, improve purchasing visibility, and implement scalable sourcing strategies using Amazon Business.
Since its initial rollout, The Innova Group has seen growing interest from organizations seeking to align operational efficiency with digital purchasing platforms; a shift that continues to reshape how businesses manage supplier relationships and control costs.
“Our focus has always been on helping organizations execute practical strategies that support long-term growth,” said a Manager for The Innova Group.“The response to our Amazon Business B2B initiative reinforces the increasing importance of procurement modernization as a driver of operational performance.”
Driving Procurement Transformation
Through this initiative, The Innova Group provides strategic advisory support to organizations evaluating or expanding their use of Amazon Business. B2B consulting services include procurement strategy development, change management guidance, and operational optimization designed to enhance purchasing effectiveness across business functions.
As companies continue prioritizing efficiency and data-informed decision-making, digital procurement platforms are becoming central to scalable business operations.
Positioned for National Expansion
While the initiative began with a regional focus across the Midwest, The Innova Group confirmed that expanding its Amazon Business consulting capabilities nationwide is a key strategic priority.
“Organizations across the country are rethinking procurement as a strategic lever rather than a back-office function,” the spokesperson added.“We see significant opportunity to support businesses navigating this transformation and expect continued expansion into additional U.S. markets.”
The firm views this growth as part of a broader commitment to helping organizations accelerate revenue, save money, optimize operations, and execute market strategies with confidence.
About The Innova Group
The Innova Group is a U.S.-based business consulting and growth firm headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The firm provides strategic sales, marketing, and operational consulting services that help organizations accelerate revenue, expand into new markets, and build scalable business operations. Partnering with companies across the United States, The Innova Group supports leaders executing growth-focused strategies in an increasingly competitive business environment.
Amazon Business is a trademark of Amazon, Inc. or its affiliates.
