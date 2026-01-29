Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Shareholders Are Encouraged To Reach Out To Johnson Fistel For More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) or its executive officers complied with the federal securities laws. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

Background of the Investigation

On January 27, 2026, Commvault reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 ended December 31, 2025. During the earnings call, Company management reported approximately 40% growth in SaaS annual recurring revenue to $364 million. Management also acknowledged that a substantial portion of customer transactions occurred late in the quarter, with a significant percentage of deals closing in the final weeks of the reporting period. According to Bloomberg Intelligence,“SaaS ARR growth of 40% represents a meaningful deceleration from 56%” reported for the second quarter fiscal 2026.

Following these disclosures, on January 27, 2026, Commvault's stock price declined $40.23 per share, or approximately 31.1%, closing at $89.13 per share, resulting in significant losses for investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Commvault Systems, Inc. complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Commvault stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

