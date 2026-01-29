FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Announces Timing Of Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Earnings And Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP; the "Company" or“FTAI Infrastructure”) plans to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 after the closing of Nasdaq on Thursday, February 26, 2026. A copy of the press release and an earnings supplement will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, .

In addition, management will host a conference call on Friday, February 27, 2026, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link . Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at . Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Friday, February 27, 2026, through 11:30 A.M. on Friday, March 6, 2026 on .

About FTAI Infrastructure Inc.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. primarily invests in critical infrastructure with high barriers to entry across the rail, ports and terminals, and power and gas sectors that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

