Global Anime Streaming Market To Cross USD 14.65 Bn By 2030 As Netflix, Disney+ & Crunchyroll Drive New Revenue Models

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- According to Arizton research, anime streaming has evolved from a niche interest into a mainstream global entertainment medium, driving pop culture, youth engagement, and lifestyle trends while creating expansive digital ecosystems beyond traditional viewing. The global anime streaming market, valued at USD 7.50 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 14.65 billion by 2030, growing at a robust CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

Market Size (2030): USD 14.65 Billion

Market Size (2024): USD 7.50 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030):11.80%

HISTORIC YEAR: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Market Segmentation: Subscription Model, Content Format, Genre, Platform Type, Device, Demographics, And Geography

Geographic Analysis: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, And Middle East & Africa

Global Anime Streaming Growth Unlocks New Market Revenue Opportunities.

The anime streaming industry is rapidly transitioning from niche fandoms to a mainstream global audience, driven by strategic investments in subscriber growth, content libraries, and localization. Crunchyroll, for instance, surpassed 15 million monthly paid subscribers in August 2024, reflecting rising demand for anime beyond traditional markets and reinforcing its position as a leading anime-focused SVOD platform worldwide.

Similarly, Netflix's 2025 report Fueling a New Era of Global Fandom revealed that anime viewership exceeded 1 billion global views in 2024, with more than 50% of its global user base engaging with anime, validating large-scale content investment as a core growth and retention strategy. Meanwhile, Japan's Cool Japan Initiative, which invested approximately USD $827.9 million through FY2022 to promote cultural exports, continues to support the global expansion of anime.

Netflix, Disney+ & Crunchyroll Steer the Industry Toward Next-Gen Hybrid Revenue Models

Global anime streaming platforms are increasingly adopting hybrid revenue models that blend subscriptions, advertising, and cross-media assets such as games, music, merchandise, and live events to boost average revenue per user and reduce reliance on traditional SVOD. Reuters estimates that Netflix's ad-supported tier will generate nearly US$1 billion in U.S. ad revenue in 2024, with about 7.5% of subscribers opting in, while Disney+ is expected to reach approximately USD $912 million, underscoring the role of tiered pricing in attracting price-sensitive audiences. Meanwhile, Crunchyroll is expanding beyond subscriptions through initiatives spanning games, collectibles, music, and live events, transforming franchises into monetizable ecosystems.

Recent Developments in the Global Anime Streaming Market

.Hulu expands global reach: Added DAN DA DAN, Dr. Stone, One Piece in Sept 2025, boosting international licensed anime growth.

.RetroCrush strengthens niche content: Acquired exclusive rights to Future Boy Conan in April 2025, enhancing classic anime offerings and competitive positioning.

.HIDIVE broadens distribution: Launched on Amazon Prime Video Channels (UK, Canada, Australia, NZ) and expanded CTV availability in the U.S. in March 2025, increasing market access.

.Netflix reinforces global slate: Announced new co-productions and exclusives at AnimeJapan 2025 (Mar 2025), underlining commitment to international anime expansion.

Global Anime Streaming Faces Hurdles as Only ~62% of Asia-Pacific Has 5G Coverage

Global anime streaming still faces major hurdles, from uneven internet access to mobile infrastructure gaps that limit adoption. Only ~62% of Asia-Pacific has 5G coverage compared to ~11% in Africa, slowing high-quality streaming and delaying content availability in emerging regions. These connectivity challenges restrict subscriber reach and raise operational costs, especially when paired with fragmented localization needs. Yet these obstacles are now pushing platforms to innovate with mobile-optimized streaming, lighter video formats, regional pricing, and faster localization pipelines tailored for underserved markets. As infrastructure steadily improves and mobile-first regions expand, early movers stand to unlock new audiences, capture untapped revenue pools, and secure long-term competitive advantage.

Japan Anchors APAC's Leadership in the Global Anime Market

Japan led APAC's anime market by revenue in 2024, supported by its role as the primary production hub and early digital distribution of major titles such as Spy x Family, Attack on Titan, Chainsaw Man, and Jujutsu Kaisen. Strong theatrical performance from films like Suzume and The First Slam Dunk continues to feed streaming demand, while rising interest in Japanese anime and regional hits such as Solo Leveling and Link Click is driving growth in China and South Korea.

Global Anime Streaming: North America's Stronghold Meets APAC's Rapid Ascent

North America remains the powerhouse of the global anime streaming market, commanding over 38% of revenue, driven by the headquarters and licensing operations of major platforms such as Netflix, Crunchyroll (Sony), Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. Centralized content acquisition, early monetization strategies, and strong subscription uptake reinforce the region's leadership, making it the core commercial hub for global anime distribution. Within the region, Canada is emerging as a high-growth market, projected to expand at a CAGR of more than 1212.18% from 2025 to 2030.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, fueled by the world's largest viewer base, mobile-first consumption habits, and its central role in anime creation. Japan leads APAC, holding the largest revenue share in 2024, driven by its role as the production origin and earliest distribution hub for leading titles

Key Company Profile

.Netflix

.Crunchyroll

.Hulu

.AMC Networks

.Amazon

Other Prominent Company Profiles

.Tubi

.Cineverse

.JioHotstar

.Disney+

.U-NEXT

.Ani

.BiliBili

.ABEMA

.Max

.Pluto TV

.Muse Communication

.Anime-Planet

.Anime Digital Network (ADN)

.OceanVeil

.D-anime Store

.YouTube

The Anime Streaming Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By

.Subscription Model: SVOD (Subscription Video-on-Demand), AVOD (Ad-Supported Video-on-Demand), Hybrid Models (Freemium), and TVOD (Transactional Video-on-Demand)

.Content Format: Anime TV Series, Anime Films, and Others

.Genre: Action & Adventure, Fantasy & Sci-Fi, Romance & Drama, Comedy & Slice of Life, Horror & Thriller, Sports & Games, and Historical & Cultural

.Platform Type: Dedicated Anime Platforms, General OTT Platforms, and Free & User-Generated Platforms

.Device: Smartphones & Tablets, Smart TVs & Streaming Devices, PC & Laptops, and Gaming Consoles

.Demographics: Millennials, Gen Z Adults, Gen Xers, and Baby Boomers

.Geography: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

