Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Announces The Addition Of A New Chief Commercial Real Estate Lending Officer

MINEOLA, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2026 -- Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNVR) (the"Company"), the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank (the"Bank" or"Hanover"), today announced the appointment of Mr. William J. Newham, III to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Lending Officer.

Mr. Newham brings a relationship-focused approach to Hanover, a key differentiator as consolidation across the banking industry has limited access to CRE lending. With over two decades of commercial real estate banking experience and deep knowledge of the Long Island and New York metro area markets, particularly Suffolk County, his appointment better positions Hanover Bank to address the CRE lending gap created by this consolidation and reinforces the Bank's commitment to client-focused banking and prudent growth.

“Will's appointment reflects our continued commitment to disciplined growth and relationship-based banking,” said Michael P. Puorro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hanover Bank.“We believe that our recent and ongoing expansion strategies, while proactively managing concentration levels, strengthen our commercial real estate lending platform and position us to pursue attractive opportunities across Suffolk County and Long Island. Will's relationship-oriented approach, experience, and market knowledge align closely with our strategies and support our continued focus on deposit growth.”

Mr. Newham's experience, market expertise, and proven ability to cultivate strong client connections while leading high-performing teams will support Hanover's strategy of growing CRE loans and core deposits. His approach aligns with Hanover Bank's client-focused banking model, emphasizing local decision-making and tailored, relationship-driven solutions.

About Will Newham

Prior to joining Hanover Bank, Mr. Newham spent more than 14 years at Dime Community Bank, (nine of which included his career at BNB), most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Group Leader of Commercial Real Estate Lending. He also held senior leadership roles at other Long Island based financial institutions. Throughout his career, he has helped expand CRE platforms across Long Island, gaining deep insight into the Suffolk County market-experience he will now leverage in an effort to grow Hanover Bank's commercial real estate lending platform and strengthen its presence in this increasingly underserved region.

“I am excited to join Hanover Bank and be part of an organization that values relationships, local expertise, and thoughtful growth,” said Mr. Newham.“Hanover has built a strong reputation for serving its communities, and I look forward to working with the team to support clients in Suffolk County and across all of Long Island by providing consistent access to commercial lending and relationship focused banking solutions.”

About Hanover Community Bank and Hanover Bancorp, Inc.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNVR), is the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, a community commercial bank focusing on highly personalized and efficient services and products responsive to client needs. Management and the Board of Directors are comprised of a select group of successful local businesspeople who are committed to the success of the Bank by knowing and understanding the metro-New York area's financial needs and opportunities. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, Hanover offers a full range of financial services. Hanover offers a complete suite of consumer, commercial, and municipal banking products and services, including multifamily and commercial mortgages, residential loans, business loans, and lines of credit. Hanover also offers its customers access to 24-hour ATM service with no fees attached, free checking with interest, telephone banking, advanced technologies in mobile and internet banking for our consumer and business customers, safe deposit boxes and much more. The Company's corporate administrative office is located in Mineola, New York where it also operates a full-service branch office along with additional branch locations in Garden City Park, Hauppauge, Port Jefferson, Forest Hills, Flushing, Sunset Park, Rockefeller Center and Bowery, New York, and Freehold, New Jersey.

